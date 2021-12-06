2022 BMW M240i and 2018 BMW M2 Go Sideways to Answer a Single $50k Question

Comparing generations is not that hard. Take the predecessor and the new one, match for trim and engine power, and off you go. If the cars are sporty, throw yourself on a track and you’re even better set.
Well, that’s a bit harder to achieve with the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. First and foremost, simply because the equivalence has shifted. For example, an original 2018 M2 is now underpowered compared to BMW’s all-new M240i. That might sound crazy, but the former is also a purist’s delight with a manual transmission and RWD. Meanwhile, the latter has an all-wheel drive and an auto. Though, both of them can go sideways upon request.
So, logically, in a straight line, there’s only one logical winner. Especially if Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, the affable and humorous hosts of the Throttle House channel on YouTube have their BMW argument on and around an unprepped track... at freezing cold temperatures. Though, it’s still entirely hot to see both cars doing their rounds. Those drifts never get old.
Meanwhile, it’s a bit of an uphill battle for the M240i, especially because it weighs more and doesn’t have a manual transmission option. Nevertheless, both hosts are here to answer the (around) $50k question of which one is better. As far as Thomas is concerned, that’s an easy answer, since the 2018 M2 we see featured in this comparison review is his (recently acquired) personal car.
But what about James, and could Thomas be persuaded he didn’t make the right choice? That remains for everyone to discover as we sift through the highlights. So, obliteration drag and quite close roll races at 2:50 and 5:23, respectively. Boy, when that all-new M2 finally comes, it should be a hoot...
Followed by many sideway beauty poses and the seemingly never-ending discussions around both cars. An important aspect at 21:03, as they both try the rear seats for the first time... Then it’s off to the M240i’s interior (22:06), and the rather fitting conclusion from 28:10.
