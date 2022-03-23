2022 Toyota GR86 Goes Drifting Through Abandoned Mall, Because Why Not?

Toyota's latest installment of its "Pitch" series makes fun of the traditional concept of advertising. The epic four-minute clip is packed with action, and it shows the new GR86 pushing its limits as it goes drifting in an abandoned shopping center outside of Chicago.
"The Focus Group" is a four-minute spot that shows how an ad about the 2022 GR86 should actually be: fun. The video was put together by Sweatpants Media, which teamed with Toyota Gazoo Racing's pro drifters. It took three days to shoot the action-packed scenes, which take place in the Chicago suburbs in an abandoned shopping center.
The ad shows what the focus group wants to see on the GR86. To demonstrate the car's precision handling, Toyota Gazoo Racing team driver Frederic Aasbø slid onto the snow in a parking spot just outside the mall, stirring everyone's interest.
But that didn't quite hit the spot. The team had to show what the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine could do. The mill is capable of producing 228 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. That's more power produced than its predecessor, which delivers 205 hp and 156 lb-ft (212 Nm).
To test the car's abilities, Frederic Aasbø tackles the narrow corridors of the empty mall. Later in the clip, Ken Gushi and Jhonnattan Castro join him in two GR Supra drift cars to race through the dusty hallways "Tokyo Drift" style.
You can really hear the GR86 growl while accelerating. Speaking of the acceleration, with the six-speed manual transmission, it has been improved from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds. For the six-speed automatic, make that 8.0 and 6.6 seconds, respectively.
Pricing for the 2022 Toyota GR86 starts at $27,700 in the United States. As for the digital campaign, expect to see more thrilling actions scenes since the company plans to run it through through May.
"With the perfect location, amazing cars and amazing drivers, we were able to push them to the limit and make an incredibly epic film; we can't wait for the next one!" said producer Elliot Blanco.
