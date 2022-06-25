Giant's Revolt 2 Gravel Bike Proves You Don't Need Tons of Cash To Ride Far and Fast

Folks, before us is a bicycle dubbed the Revolt 2, and while that name may sound familiar, this is Giant's most recent version. Before you go on about why I may have brought to light some overly priced two-wheeler, don't as this trinket cruises in for a sweet $1,450 (€1,370 at current exchange rates). That's it.
However, don't expect some bike that'll fall apart after the first few adventures, Giant Bicycles is a crew that's been on the market since 1972, and those 50 or so years of experience shine through every single bicycle they build, be it $500 or $15,000. And frankly, there's no use in purchasing bicycles with price tags in the tens of thousands unless you're a cyclist bent on bringing home the gold.
Now, aside from the price you're being asked to pay for the Revolt, there are countless other reasons why you should take the time to get to know this trinket. For this rate, don't expect to find a carbon fiber frame but an aluminum one. However, let me point out that the Revolt lineup includes carbon fiber demons too, and the geometry, seat stays, and tube shaping is nearly identical throughout the range. The fork we see on the 2 is, on the other hand, a composite fork that also features cargo rack months, helping extend this bike's abilities even further.
What does all that mean for you as a rider? Let's dive into a mental exercise where you just so happened to purchase a Revolt 2. There you are, Saturday morning, with coffee coursing through your veins and breakfast already devoured. As the morning sun peaks over the horizon, you stand in your garage with the liftgate open, just waiting for the first rays of the sun to warm the otherwise cold frame.
If that's the case, it sounds like the Revolt 2 will leave you with enough case to explore this option too.
At the end of the day, it may not be the best machine that Giant has to offer nor the finest components. Still, the fact that this bike is an available and affordable option to get you into the gravel game means that it needs some consideration if you want a new bike to join your buddies on weekend treks. What sort of lifestyle you finally decide to lead is up to you; Giant is just giving you the tools to ride further.
