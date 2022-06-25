1,300-Mile 2012 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore Is Best Described as Heavenly

If you’ve got cash to burn and a relentless appetite for speed, this sexy beast will suit your needs just fine.
Ever since it rode off the dealership lot about ten years ago, this 2012 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore has only been owned by a single person, who’d covered 1,300 miles (2,100 km) in its saddle. As of 2020, the Bolognese crotch rocket was blessed with a sticky pair of Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires and fresh fluids all-round.
Boasting more juicy features than you can shake a stick at, the two-wheeled phenom is motioned forward by a liquid-cooled 1,198cc Superquadro L-twin and a six-speed gearbox with DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) technology. The engine packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder, dual overhead camshafts and a Mitsubishi fuel injection system with elliptical throttle bodies.
At a whopping 10,750 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of generating as much as 195 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) will be summoned at about 9,000 spins. When the oomph makes contact with the rear Marchesini wheel, it gives Bologna’s gem the ability to hit a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
The 1199 Panigale S weighs 367 pounds (167 kg) before receiving any fluids, and its front-end anatomy flaunts upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins NIX 30 forks with titanium nitride coating. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of by a TTX 36 piggyback monoshock and a single-sided aluminum swingarm.
Braking is achieved through ABS-equipped Brembo calipers, which bite 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor at the rear. This mint-condition Panigale will be saying goodbye to its original owner soon, as it is currently listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! With three days separating us from the auctioning deadline (June 28), the top bidder is prepared to spend about twelve grand on the 2012 MY marvel.
