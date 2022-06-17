M2S All-Terrain Cargo Bike Says Is the Ultimate Utility Vehicle, Offers 75 Miles of Range

Rugged in construction, with a powerful Bafang rear hub motor, and capable of climbing hills while hauling up to 350 pounds (158 kg), the new, all-terrain cargo e-bike from M2S Bikes is the ultimate utility vehicle. At least according to its manufacturer.
M2S Bikes is based in North Carolina and has some solid bikes in its lineup. M2S stands for "mountains to sea" and represents how versatile the two-wheelers are, being capable of going wherever you want to take them. The new all-terrain cargo e-bike that was recently launched on Indiegogo makes no exception, boasting some really impressive specs. You can tell at first glance that this two-wheeler is built to haul and to conquer the roughest terrains. It features a 6061-aluminum frame, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and an 8-speed Shimano Acera derailleur.
With the manufacturer focused on making the cargo e-bike as sturdy and reliable as possible, you can imagine it is quite hefty, tipping the scales at 65 pounds (almost 30 kg). Its generous front and rear racks add a lot of pounds to that total weight, but they allow you to carry extra gear with you and even your kids.
The M2S Bikes cargo e-bike is called “all terrain” for a reason, and that is because its oversized Kenda 20” x 4” tires help it conquer any terrain, from beach to mountain, providing increased stability and traction. Also pitching in is the powerful 750W Bafang geared hub motor that helps the e-bike climb steep hills with ease, while reaching speeds of 25+ mph (40+ kph).
Three battery options are offered with the M2S Bikes utility e-bike, from the standard 16Ah pack to larger ones up to 25 Ah. With the standard battery, you get up to more than 30 miles (48 km) of fun per charge, while the biggest battery claims to offer more than three hours of riding and up to 75 miles (120 km) on a single charge.
M2S Bikes is now in the process of completing its first 300 all-terrain cargo e-bikes and is seeking funding on Indiegogo to ramp up production. If you hurry, you can get the bike for as low as $1,800 and have it shipped this August.
