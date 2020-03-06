German Tuner Customizes Old Ram 1500 Rebel, HEMI V8 Also Runs On LPG

Full-size pickup trucks are a rarefied breed in Europe where the mid-size Ranger is king of the hill. A few half-tonners, however, are imported to the Old Continent and even fewer are customized. This time around, we’ll talk about the Ram 1500 from JB Car Design.
Based on the old-generation Rebel, the “XL Special Edition” features a three-inch lift kit and off-road tires wrapped around 22-inch wheels. These mods are complemented by design upgrades such as the screw-on fender flares, heavy-duty bumpers with tow hooks, a winch, and roof-mounted LEDs for better visibility on the trail at night.
LEDs also illuminate the grille for an ominous appearance, and as you can tell, the original paintwork has been treated to a textured finish that JB Car Design refers to as Stone Crush. A steel cage that also fits the Ford F-150 is specified on this demo vehicle, listed by the German tuner at 2,950 euros. The final price of this particular model is 120,000 euros.
Equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, the truck also benefits from an LPG conversion that includes a 122-liter tank located under the loading area. A second tank would translate to 352 liters or more than 2,000 kilometers of range, and refueling the gentle giant costs between 100 and 150 euros according to JB Car Design.
In this specification, the engine develops approximately 428 metric horsepower and 580 Nm of torque, enough for towing 3.5 metric tonnes. The remote-controlled winch up front promises up to six tonnes of pulling force, which is enough to get the American interloper out of a muddy situation.
JB Car Design plans to work its magic on 28 units of the Ram 1500, and the reason for converting the HEMI to run on liquefied petroleum gas is simple. In addition to utilizing only 15 liters of LPG per 100 kilometers, liquefied petroleum gas burns cleaner than gasoline. Reductions of 85, 50, and 95 percent for nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbon, and soot are quoted.
