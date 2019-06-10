2020 Ram 1500 Rebel Gets EcoDiesel V6 Engine for the First Time

autoevolution
 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is getting ready to launch a new EcoDiesel engine for the 1500 pickup, one that will to transform the model into the most powerful half-ton machine currently on the American market.
As there seems to be no slowing down the pickup craze in the U.S., carmakers are throwing ever more powerful machines into the mix, betting on powerful engines and insane towing capacity to become the decisive factors that tip the scale in their favor.

For Ram, the latest offensive comes in the form of the new Italian-made 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel that will enter the 1500 range from later this year.

This third generation of the engine brings with it a slight increase in power (8 percent over the previous generation for a total of 260 hp) and a more significant increase in torque, up 14 percent to a total of 480 lb.-ft. for the light duty (1,000 lb.-ft. for the heavy duty), a best-in-class figure.

With these figures in mind, FCA says the 1500 is set to become “America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup,” one that will be at the top of the charts when it comes to fuel economy as well.

The new engine will be offered across the 1500 variants, meaning that, for the first time, the Ram Rebel will be powered for the first time with an EcoDiesel.

“The new Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, following up on Ram’s Heavy Duty torque leadership and achieving what no other manufacturer has, with up to 480 lb.-ft. of torque in a 3.0-liter engine,” said in a statement Reid Bigland, Ram chief executive.

“The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain technologies deliver the highest available fuel efficiency for our Ram 1500 customers.”

According to Ram, the truck in this configuration will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing and other details will be released closer to market launch.
