2020 Ram 1500 Rebel Gets EcoDiesel V6 Engine for the First Time

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is getting ready to launch a new EcoDiesel engine for the 1500 pickup, one that will to transform the model into the most powerful half-ton machine currently on the American market. 9 photos



For Ram, the latest offensive comes in the form of the new Italian-made 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel that will enter the 1500 range from later this year.



This third generation of the engine brings with it a slight increase in power (8 percent over the previous generation for a total of 260 hp) and a more significant increase in torque, up 14 percent to a total of 480 lb.-ft. for the light duty (1,000 lb.-ft. for the heavy duty), a best-in-class figure.



With these figures in mind, FCA says the 1500 is set to become “America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup,” one that will be at the top of the charts when it comes to fuel economy as well.



The new engine will be offered across the 1500 variants, meaning that, for the first time, the Ram Rebel will be powered for the first time with an EcoDiesel.



“The new



“The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain technologies deliver the highest available fuel efficiency for our Ram 1500 customers.”



