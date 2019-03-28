The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Survey: Pickup Truck Owners Believe Pickup Trucks Are Overpriced

Immediately after reading the headline, we guess your first thought was that "water is still wet.” But the thing is, pickup trucks are more expensive than ever before. If you want to buy an all-new workhorse off the dealer lot, good luck finding a more affordable, lower trim level. 14 photos



The average transaction price for a full-size pickup is nearing $50,000, and that’s a lot of green dollar bills for the Average Joe. Even the entry-level Ram 1500, which costs more than $30,000, comes as expensive when compared to the previous generation of the half-ton truck with rear-wheel drive, the smallest cab configuration, and V6 engine.



An online automotive marketplace,



The quality of plastics is junky at best when it comes to Chevrolet, and even GMC is cutting corners in areas where other pickup brands use squidgy plastic or soft padding. General Motors also has a problem with quality control, and the



Almost half of the current owners would consider a different brand of pickup over gas mileage, and 42 percent of former owners said that fuel efficiency is the reason they bought a different vehicle. Last, but not least, 70 percent of owners said “they would switch brands if their preferred brand raises prices by $10,000” while “half would switch with a $5,000 increase.”



