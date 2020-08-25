Nemesis One Is World’s First High-Speed, Autonomous, Hydrofoil Luxury Catamaran

3 This 1938 Buick Y-Job Replica Took Four Years To Complete, Packs LS V8 Engine

2 LS3-Swapped Porsche 944 Turbo Will Make You Hate it and Love it at the Same Time

More on this:

George Barris 1998 Mercury Cougar “Woodie” 2050 Is Looking For a New Owner

A nameplate that Mercury used on multiple occasions, Cougar started out as the plusher sibling of the Ford Mustang. The seventh generation like this 1998 model was available exclusively as a two-door coupe on the MN12 platform, and just like the Blue Oval’s pony car, the range-topping option came in the guise of the Modular V8. 12 photos







Offered from the Dave Leimbach Collection, the one-of-none Cougar debuted at the 1999 Grand National Roadster Show with a 1950s Ford front end and a Mercury grille. The custom-fabricated station wagon rear end is joined by Colorado Custom wheels with oak spoke inlays, finned and ribbed side pipes from a Corvette, gold anodized foot pedals, and a plusher interior than the stock vehicle. The seats, however, look more at home in the “



Titleds as a 1949 Ford Barris, the two-door longroof with old-school wood trim on the sides also bears Barris’ signature on the dashboard. From a visual standpoint, you can’t help to think that this is an oddity rather than a desirable custom. The builder’s name, though, may translate to fierce bidding on this blast from the past.



On an ending note, Mercury transitioned the Cougar to a front-wheel-drive liftback coupe for its final incarnation. Production stopped in 2002, and as you know, the Blue Oval pulled the plug on Mercury in 2011 to focus on Ford and Lincoln. The “Woodie” 2050, however, is far from your average Mercury Cougar. It’s a one-of-one creation by George Barris of Barris Kustom fame, the guy who penned the 1966 Batmobile. Speaking of which, the Number 1 Batmobile was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2012 for the princely sum of $4.6 million to Rick Champagne. RM Sotheby’s is the auction house that will handle the sale of this Cougar, and as opposed to Batman’s custom cruiser, the Woodie 2050 is estimated to fetch a little less. $25,000 to $35,000 without reserve, to be more precise, which is peanuts for a unique car with 40 coats of Gold Pearl of Essence paint and a supercharged V8.Offered from the Dave Leimbach Collection, the one-of-none Cougar debuted at the 1999 Grand National Roadster Show with a 1950s Ford front end and a Mercury grille. The custom-fabricated station wagon rear end is joined by Colorado Custom wheels with oak spoke inlays, finned and ribbed side pipes from a Corvette, gold anodized foot pedals, and a plusher interior than the stock vehicle. The seats, however, look more at home in the “ Shaggin’ Wagon ” from Dumb and Dumber.Titleds as a 1949 Ford Barris, the two-door longroof with old-school wood trim on the sides also bears Barris’ signature on the dashboard. From a visual standpoint, you can’t help to think that this is an oddity rather than a desirable custom. The builder’s name, though, may translate to fierce bidding on this blast from the past.On an ending note, Mercury transitioned the Cougar to a front-wheel-drive liftback coupe for its final incarnation. Production stopped in 2002, and as you know, the Blue Oval pulled the plug on Mercury in 2011 to focus on Ford and Lincoln.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.