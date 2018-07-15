General Motors Overtakes Ford Motor Company In Pickup Truck Market Share

Even though it doesn’t happen all that often, GM is now the top dog in the pickup business, at least in the United States. For the first half of 2018, market share rose to 34 percent for General Motors while Ford trails behind with 32 percent to its name.

On the other hand, General Motors will perform an extensive mid-cycle refresh on the Colorado and Canyon for the 2020 model year. If the facelift is received well by the public, "We’re selling less total vehicles, but we are selling more pickups," declared Molly Williams, chief operating officer for Matick Auto Group. The Detroit Free Press highlights that General Motors is on the rise in this segment partly because it’s “selling down older models to make way for the redesigned 2019 full-size pickups.” The Silverado and Sierra are all new from the ground up, and compared to the outgoing models, there’s no competition between them. The newcomers are larger, more capable, more efficient, and more technologized than their predecessors, translating to a lot of interest from the general public as well as the competition.Even though General Motors is king of the hill for the time being, the F-150 continues its streak as the best-selling vehicle in the United States. The thing that’s hurting Ford the most right now is the lack of a mid-size pickup in the same vein as the Colorado and Canyon. Fret not, however, for the 2019 Ford Ranger is just around the corner with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and a 10-speed transmission.Pickup for pickup, General Motors sold 478,671 of them in the first six months of the year compared to 451,138 for the Ford Motor Company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, on the other hand, has had issues with the 2019 Ram 1500 in terms of production and availability. To this effect, FCA sold 233,539 pickup trucks in the period, representing a 7-percent decline from the first six months of the previous year.Looking at the bigger picture, Ford shouldn’t take it easy even after the Ranger arrives at dealers. General Motors sold 948,909 pickups last year in the U.S. compared to the 896,764 F-Series models from Ford. Even after the Ranger will go on sale, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see many people who saved up for an F-Series downgrade to the Ranger.On the other hand, General Motors will perform an extensive mid-cycle refresh on the Colorado and Canyon for the 2020 model year. If the facelift is received well by the public, the Ranger could be in trouble along with the mid-size segment’s sweetheart from Toyota.