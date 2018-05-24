2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control

Ford has prepared a bunch of fancy new upgrades to make you consider the 2019 F-150 Raptor over one of those lame German SUVs. They make the capable truck even better over the rough stuff but not at the cost of comfort.

The shocks now feature Live Valve tech, essentially adjusting the compression for all possible conditions. The electronically controlled system is dictated by the drive mode you're in but also monitors road conditions.



Many cars have this feature. However, Fox Racing shocks can even stiffen up when they sense that the pickup is in the air, bracing to reduce the chance of bottoming out.



You've got to love Ford for bringing fancy tech to the masses. The 2019 Raptor also receives something called Trail Control, essentially like cruise control that works for off-road driving at speeds up to 20 miles per hour.



The driver selects the speed he wants to travel at, and the truck accelerates on its own and even uses the brakes to control individual wheels when needed. It's nice of Ford to notice that not every commute involves a highway.



Cosmetic changes are also happening. For 2019, three colors have been added: Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue, and Agate Black. These are borrowed from things like the



The Raptor also gets a new two-tone look for the rear "Ford" badging over the tailgate, as well as a bead-lock wheel option. Inside, the performance truck is now available with Recaro bucket seats as part of a particular package. These feature wide bolsters to hold you in while cornering and some blue Alcantara inserts.



“Raptor’s success is rooted in its incredible suspension, superb vehicle control and the confidence the truck instills in its owners,” said Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance vehicle programs. “Upgrades to the 2019 F-150 Raptor have improved all three to new levels that the competition will have to benchmark – again.”



