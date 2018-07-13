Vauxhall Kills Off Cascada Convertible Over Disappointing Sales

5 Watch How Opel's Cascada Closing Its Soft Top in Seconds

In addition to the Crossland X, Grandland X, and Mokka X, the Opel-Vauxhall twins will introduce a More to the point, the Cascada rides on the Delta II platform from 2008. At the same time, General Motors was putting the finishing touches on the D2XX/D2UX vehicle architecture. Vauxhall , Buick, and Holden then added the Cascada to their lineups, and coming as a surprise to no one except for the higher-ups at General Motors, the soft-top roadster flopped from a commercial standpoint. All four brands are struggling to sell the model despite the fact it is available in every corner of the world, and to this effect, Vauxhall said that enough is enough. Alas, the Cascada had to killed off.The British automaker ( now owned by Groupe PSA ) confirmed at the beginning of the year that something had to give, and that something is the Cascada. This is the fourth model from the Vauxhall lineup to be discontinued this year after the Zafira, Astra GTC, and Adam Rocks.Nobody said it would be easy to transition from General Motors to the French automotive group, but nameplates that don’t bring money to Groupe PSA have to be phased out in order to strengthen profit overall. Autocar.co.uk highlights that 220 examples of the breed were sold in the United Kingdom in 2017.During its first full year on sale, Vauxhall moved in the ballpark of 850 units of the Cascada. Opel, Buick , and Holden have posted similarly poor results for the Cascada, which might be an indicator Vauxhall won’t be the only one to take drastic measures. But at the same time, Audi and BMW can now rejoice with their A3 Convertible and 2 Series Convertible taking the reign of the segment.Like Ford, Renault, and Peugeot before it, Vauxhall doesn’t plan to replace the Cascada with an all-new model. Parent company Groupe PSA is more focused on electrification and crossovers, which is to be expected based on how the market is shifting.In addition to the Crossland X, Grandland X, and Mokka X, the Opel-Vauxhall twins will introduce a flagship utility vehicle by the end of the decade.