Chevrolet Prices 2019 Silverado At $29,795

“For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has developed a reputation for building trucks that offer incredible performance, capability and value,” declared Brian Sweeney, vice president of Chevrolet in the United States. “The next-generation Silverado continues that tradition - offering more interior and cargo room, higher towing and payload capabilities and a lower starting at MSRP on our highest volume model.” At $29,795 for the Work Truck, it’s far cheaper than the cheapest 2019 Ram 1500 (Tradesman starts at $33,340). The LT Crew Cab, meanwhile starts at $40,795. This makes it $700 cheaper than the same trim level on the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.At the other end of the scale, the High Country is available exclusively as a Crew Cab with a Short Bed from $54,495. By comparison, the Ford F-150 Limited is listed on the automaker’s website at $63,360 for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine.Speaking of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part, Chevrolet decided to go along with the forced induction trend as well. One of the highlights is the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder , featuring Active Fuel Management, eight forward ratios, 310 horsepower, and 348 pound-feet of torque. The golden bowtie will also offer a Duramax turbo diesel in the form of a 3.0-liter inline-six, but no specs are available for the time being except for the fuel economy: “over 30 miles per gallon highway.”Elsewhere in the engine lineup, customers can have the entry-level 4.3-liter V6, 5.3-liter V8, or the range-topping 6.2-liter V8. The motor with the largest displacement also happens to boast the most exciting figures: 420 ponies and 460 pound-feet.Larger in every aspect compared to the outgoing model, the 2019 Silverado offers the largest cargo volume of any full-size truck in short-bed, standard-bed, and long-bed flavors. More impressively, the workhorse is up to 450 pounds lighter than the old model thanks to advanced manufacturing techniques and the use of mix materials.“For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has developed a reputation for building trucks that offer incredible performance, capability and value,” declared Brian Sweeney, vice president of Chevrolet in the United States. “The next-generation Silverado continues that tradition - offering more interior and cargo room, higher towing and payload capabilities and a lower starting at MSRP on our highest volume model.”