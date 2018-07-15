autoevolution
 

Tata Discontinues Nano City Car

15 Jul 2018, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
11 photos
Tata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata NanoTata Nano
Of the most unfathomable, uninteresting, unworthy, uncanny, and unforgettable cars to have made it into series production, the Nano is up there at the top with the very worst of them.

Introduced by Tata as a cheap means of personal transport in 2008, the Nano is no longer with us. Production came to a virtual stop in May over drying demand, and as of June 2018, Tata has stopped making the Nano altogether.

Automotive News reports that Tata produced one Nano in June, “down from 275 in the same month last year.” The confirmation of the Nano’s dismissal, however, comes from the export numbers. Which were zero, if you were actually wondering.

The Nano, which starts in India at the equivalent of $3,500, was interesting to the value-conscious buyer back in 2008. But things have changed since then. Even the European low-cost segment has seen changes since 2008, with Dacia upping its game with superior products and after-sales service.

In addition to the horrific exterior styling, the Nano is less comfortable than a ride on the bus and just as lacking in terms of safety. But most of all, it was the fault of Tata for thinking that the lowest price possible is what will make the Nano a commercial hit.

Tata even thought that it would be great to electrify the Nano, but that didn’t work out either. Automotive News puts it as follows: “India may not be ready for the pizazz of futuristic vehicles. But it's past the point of no-frills metal shells.” And that’s the thing with the Nano.

Instead of being the go-to car for those with budgets on a shoestring, it became a repugnant reminder that the people who are now part of the aspirational middle class were poorer and more limited in options in 2008.

The bottom line is, Tata ignored one of the most important aspects of a customer’s mindset by omitting a simple question. It doesn’t all boil down to “can I afford this car?” but “do I want this car?”

On the matter of wants versus needs, the most basic of economic laws teach us that a growing middle class favors wants over needs. And with that, Tata should take note for the future.
Tata Nano production Tata city car India
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
The Judgemental Uber Guy How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 