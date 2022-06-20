Gaming Team Celebrates Championship eSports Win With Special Livery Lexus NX

eSports team 100 Thieves have recently won their first championship title in the LCS Championship and, to celebrate in style, they collaborated with Lexus to create a custom Lexus NX with a special livery they aptly named THIEVES NX.
The personalized vehicle is based on the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport Handling AWD and features quite a few nods to the 100 Thieves’ LCS victory.
First, a special "Champion Print" on the SUV’s body commemorates their championship dominance from bumper to bumper. To create the intricate red lines print, Lexus took raw player data and turned it into a map that is actually a very literal map of the team’s journey to victory.
The design pinpoints where the professional gamers went and where they won each of the 11 playoff matches. Additionally, each line on the Thieves NX features a top player's name to honor each person that contributed to the win.
Then, the interior also includes some elements that reference the team’s win, such as the 100 Thieves logo embossed on the headrests, on the floor, and on the cargo mats. The puddle lamps and door sills are also personalized.
The red headlights and all-red ambient lighting complete the celebratory package.
The THIEVES NX boasts some of the most advanced features Lexus offers on its standard trim level, including a 14-inch touchscreen, Hey Lexus, Intuitive Parking Assist, Automatic Braking, and more.
"I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate our championship win than our own exclusive Lexus NX," Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, has said. "We can't wait to drive the Thieves NX around LA and show it off to our fans at events."
Unsurprisingly, this is a one-off model, so only the 100 Thieves members will have the honor to roll around in it.
100 Thieves are a professional gaming organization that competes professionally in eSports, but they also have an apparel line, and one of their most popular patterns resembles the livery on this custom Lexus NX.
