Lexus's World-First Safe Exit Technology Protects Ciclysts and Pedestrians

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, celebrated on June 3, Lexus introduced a new safety feature to protect cyclists, pedestrians or other cars that are affected by "dooring" - the act of inadvertently opening the car door into someone's path.
Cyclists are still a minority in road traffic in many countries around the world, being a bit neglected by the other drivers. In fact, "2/5 of adults say that cars being opened into their path puts them off cycling in the UK", says cyclinguk.org. Also, according to Cycling Savvy, dooring accounts for 12 to 27 percent of urban car-bike collisions, making it one of the most common crash types.
Lexus just came with a sollution for that, creating a technology that combines the new e-latch electronic door release system with Blind Spot Monitor sensors mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Like the well-known Blind Spot Monitor security system, Safe Exit Assist detects the cyclists or other nearby participants and notifies the driver and passengers through lights and audio messages, offering a second thought before getting out of the car.
The first Lexus car to be equipped with this system is the latest Lexus NX mid-size SUV, launched on the roads in January 2022, followed by the all-electric RZ and the all-new, fifth generation RX, all ready to offer benefits to its owners through this new technology.
In 2015, Lexus bundled its main safety features in a new package called Lexus Safety System +, focused on preventive safety features, as Lexus' target is to create a society where there is safety, smooth movement and freedom of mobility for all.
The standard safety package available on all new Lexus models includes systems like Pre-Collision System, warning you in the event of a potential collision with a cyclist or pedestrian on the road ahead, and Intersection Turn Assist function, which keeps you and cyclists safe as changing directions in junctions, Lane Assistance, Intelligent High Beams and Road Sign Assist.
Lexus just came with a sollution for that, creating a technology that combines the new e-latch electronic door release system with Blind Spot Monitor sensors mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Like the well-known Blind Spot Monitor security system, Safe Exit Assist detects the cyclists or other nearby participants and notifies the driver and passengers through lights and audio messages, offering a second thought before getting out of the car.
The first Lexus car to be equipped with this system is the latest Lexus NX mid-size SUV, launched on the roads in January 2022, followed by the all-electric RZ and the all-new, fifth generation RX, all ready to offer benefits to its owners through this new technology.
In 2015, Lexus bundled its main safety features in a new package called Lexus Safety System +, focused on preventive safety features, as Lexus' target is to create a society where there is safety, smooth movement and freedom of mobility for all.
The standard safety package available on all new Lexus models includes systems like Pre-Collision System, warning you in the event of a potential collision with a cyclist or pedestrian on the road ahead, and Intersection Turn Assist function, which keeps you and cyclists safe as changing directions in junctions, Lane Assistance, Intelligent High Beams and Road Sign Assist.