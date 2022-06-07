Futuristic "Lexus: Sparks of Tomorrow" Project at the 2022 Milan Design Week

Everything we live in these days was originally a visionary idea. Today we are shaping with fine lines the future of tomorrow, hoping to leave behind valuable gifts for humanity.
Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Salone del Mobile.Milano or the Milan Furniture Fair is an event that supports and celebrates innovation in the field of interior design and more. This year the emphasis has been more than ever on sustainability, providing space for more than 2,000 international exhibitors to express their ideas on their way to change the world.
At its 17th participation in the Milan design week event, Lexus unveiled its "Sparks for Tomorrow" project, a futuristic interweaving of prototypes, lights and art, meant to shape the image of the future in people's minds.
The centerpiece of the Lexus exhibition is represented by a wireframe sculpture of the RZ, the first battery-electric Lexus model. Designed by the American Award winner Architect, Germane Barnes, the ON/ installation embodies Lexus' vision of an electrified, carbon-neutral and human-centred future. Suspended just above the ground for a more dramatic effect, the steel wire sculpture of the RZ is illuminated by Aqua Creations' Code 130° silk collection of colorful pendant lights, creating an environment that is infused with heightened sense of materiality. A lounge area featuring the new ToTeM lighting collection by Aqua Creations provides a moment of reflection.
Also during the event, the six finalists of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022 contest are presenting their innovative ideas materialized around the principles that define the Lexus brand: 'Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate'. Under the careful and precious guidance of leading mentors, promising talents shared their original proposals and created prototypes for the next generation of Lexus luxury vehicles in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Visitors can also admire new luxury transport concepts, shaped by postgraduate students at the Intelligent Mobility Design Centre (IMDC) within the "2040: The Soul of Future Premium" project powered by Lexus. Created for the Royal College of Art in London, UK, the six-months programme has encouraged ideas that will incorporate Lexus into urban life as a communion between man, technology and nature.
"We are excited to return to Milan Design Week with an incredible array of projects that highlight next generation design and our commitment at Lexus to forging a path towards a carbon-neutral future through technology, craftsmanship, and innovation," commented Brian Bolain, Lexus' global head of marketing.
