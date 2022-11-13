Future VW ID. Buzz U.K. Owners Could Save a Pretty Penny With the Bundled Smart Charger

Starting this November until January 3, 2023, U.K residents that are planning on financing Volkswagen's latest electric hippy-era-looking rides will get Ohme's Home Pro smart charger bundled with the ID. Buzz. This means the future owners of the already-popular EV won't have to deal with the headaches of calculating charging rates based on the time of day.
Last month, the German car manufacturer giant announced its partnership with the smart charging company Ohme and recently stated that every (financed) ID. Buzz or ID. Buzz Cargo will come equipped with the Home Pro charger. What's cool about it is that while it's connected to the power grid, it can read the rates in real time and adjust the charging schedule for the best price available.
Granted, the lowest prices are during the night, so don't expect to fill up your bank account if you're planning on charging your future surfer-looking car during the day. The ID. Buzz features a 77-kWh battery and has a WLTP range of 250 miles (402 km) and change.
At the time of writing, a U.K. resident would supposedly pay $9.12 or 7.70 British pounds to charge the car from zero to 100%, using the Home Pro's smart off-peak rates technology. These tariffs will obviously fluctuate depending on several factors, but if this turns out to be true, it would mean nothing but great news for the owners' wallets. Although Volkswagen didn't precisely say when the ID.Buzz will be available in the U.S., it stated that it will be sometime in 2024.
Now, even though this vehicle looks like it was made only for a shirtless Matthew McConaughey holding a surfboard... apparently, people are already fighting over pre-orders. In Europe, over 20,000 models have been spoken for, according to Lars Krause, Brand Management Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
Granted, the lowest prices are during the night, so don't expect to fill up your bank account if you're planning on charging your future surfer-looking car during the day. The ID. Buzz features a 77-kWh battery and has a WLTP range of 250 miles (402 km) and change.
At the time of writing, a U.K. resident would supposedly pay $9.12 or 7.70 British pounds to charge the car from zero to 100%, using the Home Pro's smart off-peak rates technology. These tariffs will obviously fluctuate depending on several factors, but if this turns out to be true, it would mean nothing but great news for the owners' wallets. Although Volkswagen didn't precisely say when the ID.Buzz will be available in the U.S., it stated that it will be sometime in 2024.
Now, even though this vehicle looks like it was made only for a shirtless Matthew McConaughey holding a surfboard... apparently, people are already fighting over pre-orders. In Europe, over 20,000 models have been spoken for, according to Lars Krause, Brand Management Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.