Ququq BusBox-4 Turns You Volkswagen ID. Buzz Into a Camper for Under $3,000

Volkswagen has yet to offer a camper version of its electric van ID. Buzz, but the aftermarket companies are already on it. Ququq was the first company to introduce a camper kit for the ID. Buzz and is now ready to start selling it for $2,700.
Although the ID. Buzz took a long time to get from the concept to production, it will probably be the most popular product Volkswagen has designed since the first generation Type 2 Bus. Customers are thrilled at the idea of an electric Bus, or Bulli, as the Germans prefer to call it affectionately. Of course, the camper community eagerly awaits the camper conversions that will surely follow, including an official camper build, as Volkswagen promised.
Until that moment arrives, the camper kit makers have already seized the moment, offering camper boxes for the electric van. German camper kit specialist Ququq was in pole position with a box first introduced in August at ID. Buzz’s premiere. It later presented the kit at the Dusseldorf Caravan Salon. The hardware is now ready to mass-produce, and customers can order it at a rather affordable €2,790 (around US$2,700 at current exchange rates), with deliveries planned to start in November.
The Ququq BusBox-4 is tailored to fit in the back of the ID. Buzz and installs between the tailgate and the back of the rear bench. The rear panel opens to form a worktop, while a slide-out gas stove offers two burners and a storage compartment. On the opposite side of the box, two 10-liter (2.65 gallons) canisters of fresh water supply the sink bowl. The middle compartment is sized to hold a cool box.
Of course, the BusBox-4 comes with a bed, which can be folded to fit above the kitchen box when not in use. The sleeping surface of 49x77x4 in (125x195x10 cm) provides enough space for two people. We’re sure it wouldn’t take long before companies offer a pop-up roof with a bed, but until then, Ququq’s solution is as good as it gets.
The best part when opting for a camper kit is the ID. Buzz can still be used as a people carrier when not camping. The kit weighs between 110 and 154 lb (50 to 70 kg) and can easily be removed when the camping trip is over.
