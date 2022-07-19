$4K Visu Moie Conversion Kit Turns Any Van Into a Camper Powerhouse Within Minutes

Although Volkswagen offered great Westfalia builds for every generation of the Transporter, the latest iteration (T7) doesn’t come with a camper option yet. You can always convert a van, but sometimes you only need the new setup for a couple of weekends. This is where an affordable conversion kit like Visu Moie is a much better option.
Removable camper boxes are nothing new and sometimes offer better options than even a dedicated camper van. Unless you plan to spend extended time traveling and living inside the van, you’d still want it to fulfill its initial purpose, which is to carry people or goods. For those that only want a camper a few times a year, renting one might be a better option. Or, get one of those boxes that offer a lot of equipment in a compact package.
Visu is a Czech maker of such boxes, offering different versions depending on what you really need. You can have the stripped-down version Sitka with only a bed and storage boxes for as low as $1,995. This is the equivalent of a Multivan Weekender, allowing you to sleep two and not much else. Or, you can double the spending for the “everything plus the kitchen sink” Moie, which comes with a pull-out kitchen module but, strange, no kitchen sink.
Before you say a portable kitchen is not worth $2,000, we must say the Moie has more than that. The kit offers an indoor dining lounge, an outdoor kitchen with a convertible grill, and plenty of organized storage to sort all those utensils and luggage you’d be carrying. Visu offers customized versions of Moie for many mid-size vans on the market produced by Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, or Mercedes-Benz.
The Moie kit is built around a so-called lounge, a central table that can be used with the two sides of the sleeping platform as benches. Here the occupants can eat, drink and socialize, something only a proper camper van usually offers. The sleeping platform is built on top of seven cargo boxes, each with its own CNC-cut plywood lead. This provides plenty of storage to make up for the fact that the platform occupies most of the space inside the van. The cargo box leads come with matching bed cushions and can open individually.
The slide-out kitchen is stored below the bed when not in use. Its portable gas grill can also work as a stove by removing the grill on top and using a pan or a kettle. A foldable windscreen pops behind the grill to protect the mattress cushion when the kitchen is deployed. Being portable means that you can also take the grill out and cook outside the vehicle using the legs provided with the kit.
To save space and money, there is no integrated sink. Instead, Visu offers a 15-liter (4-gallon) canister with a spout. There’s a sizeable aluminum crate between the grill and the water canister, where you can keep your dishes and utensils. Two hinged lids cover the water compartment and the crate, forming a countertop next to the grill.
The kit is built to easily install and remove, requiring no tools. Two people are required to do the job, as the heaviest part weighs 50 kg (110 lb). It’s designed to match each van model precisely, and the latest addition to the lineup is Moie for the Volkswagen Multivan T7 (ME04). The kit starts at 3,930 euros, which is only $4,024 at current exchange rates.
