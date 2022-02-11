RiverLeaf Arches Conversion Kit Turns Any Minivan Into a Camper Within Minutes

Having a camper van or an RV is expensive and not always practical unless you literally live in one. If you only need it for your holidays, renting one might be a better option. RiverLeaf begs to disagree though, as they offer a conversion kit for popular minivans that turns them into a camper without affecting the normal operation of the vehicle.
A lot of people turned to RVs and campers in the past two years, trying to escape the stay-at-home restrictions. Combined with the supply chains problems, this led to skyrocketing prices that are most likely to continue in the following years. A cheaper solution is to buy a used vehicle and convert it into a camper, but this takes skills, work, and still a lot of money. What if there’s a third way, that will allow you not only to live that van life but also keep your vehicle unchanged?
RiverLeaf builds conversion kits that turn popular minivans like the Toyota Sienna or Chrysler Pacifica into capable campers, while also keeping their ability to carry four passengers. The Kansas-based startup offers the Arches kit for around $2,200, comprising interior dining and sleeping, and outdoor kitchen space. The best part is the whole kit can be removed and stored in the garage when not needed, the whole operation taking no more than a couple of minutes.
The Arches kit looks like a two-drawer box that can be strapped in the boot of a regular minivan using the floor tie-down points. It only weighs 135 lb (61 kg), so two people have no problem lifting it. The kit features fold-out hardware that can be arranged as two rear-facing lounge seats, a front-facing sofa, or a rear dining lounge with a U-shaped bench. The removable table can also be used in the front, the rear, or outdoors, while also filling the space between the rear benches to complete the 8 x 72-in (122 x 183-cm) bed.
The left and right drawers open up to create a kitchenette, with a collapsible sink basin on one side and a single-burner gas stove on the other side. A cooler box can be stowed in the space between the two. Of course, RiverLeaf can customize its kits for many minivan models in the U.S., including Honda Odyssey and other vans with the load floor sunk below the lower edge of the tailgate frame.
A Badlands version of the kit is also in development. This would allow converting SUVs into mini campers, for a more all-terrain experience. Of course, RiverLeaf is not the only company that offers conversion kits for different kinds of vehicles, but they’re probably the least expensive that we know of.
