New-Zealand-Made Manta 5 SL3 Hydrofoil Bike Is Here and Ready To Make a Splash

With its part e-bike, part hydrofoil design and engineered to make even the most inexperienced riders build their confidence within minutes, the new Manta 5 SL3 hydrofoil bike aims to please both water and cycling enthusiasts.
Manta 5 is based in New Zealand and it boasts of having launched the world’s first water bike that replicates the cycling experience on the water. That was back in 2017, when the XE-1 was introduced, as an electric-assist vehicle with pedals. The XE-1 offered a ride time of up to four hours and a top speed of 21 kph (13 mph).
Now the manufacturer is back with its next-generation hydrofoil bike, the Manta 5 Hydrofoiler SL3. It features a fresh design and it is engineered in a much more user-friendly way, being impressively easy to get started.
The SL3 has a modular design that makes it easier to carry and transport in your car. When assembled, it measures 7.2 ft (2.2 m) in length, 6.5 ft (2 m) in width, and 4.5 ft (1.4 m) in height. Thanks to its patented “easy launch technology”, Manta 5 claims that even beginners can learn to ride the hydrofoil bike within 40 minutes. In fact, the manufacturer ensures potential customers that anyone who can ride a bike and swim can also ride the Hydrofoiler.
A composite monocoque chassis combined with the Fixed Chord foil keeps the bike floating upright even when it is stationary. The SL3 comes with a throttle that can be easily triggered to launch the bike and accelerate it. There are 10 levels of assistance available, with the SL3 packing a 2,500W electric motor. The Hydrofoiler can reach a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph).
Manta 5’s new hydrofoil bike is available in three models, the SL3, the SL3+, and the SL3 Pro. The base model is powered by a 600Wh battery, while the other two models are equipped with a 1,000Wh battery pack. The bike offers up to 4.5 hours of ride time per charge.
A large display gives you all the important stats such as the throttle or pedal assist level, battery level, warnings, and more. The SL3 also comes with tilt sensors that cut power to the propeller if a fall is detected.
Manta 5 doesn’t mention the price of its new Hydrofoiler but according to New Atlas, it is somewhere in the $7,000 to $9,000 range. Distributors should have the bike in stock in time for the 2023 season.
Now the manufacturer is back with its next-generation hydrofoil bike, the Manta 5 Hydrofoiler SL3. It features a fresh design and it is engineered in a much more user-friendly way, being impressively easy to get started.
The SL3 has a modular design that makes it easier to carry and transport in your car. When assembled, it measures 7.2 ft (2.2 m) in length, 6.5 ft (2 m) in width, and 4.5 ft (1.4 m) in height. Thanks to its patented “easy launch technology”, Manta 5 claims that even beginners can learn to ride the hydrofoil bike within 40 minutes. In fact, the manufacturer ensures potential customers that anyone who can ride a bike and swim can also ride the Hydrofoiler.
A composite monocoque chassis combined with the Fixed Chord foil keeps the bike floating upright even when it is stationary. The SL3 comes with a throttle that can be easily triggered to launch the bike and accelerate it. There are 10 levels of assistance available, with the SL3 packing a 2,500W electric motor. The Hydrofoiler can reach a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph).
Manta 5’s new hydrofoil bike is available in three models, the SL3, the SL3+, and the SL3 Pro. The base model is powered by a 600Wh battery, while the other two models are equipped with a 1,000Wh battery pack. The bike offers up to 4.5 hours of ride time per charge.
A large display gives you all the important stats such as the throttle or pedal assist level, battery level, warnings, and more. The SL3 also comes with tilt sensors that cut power to the propeller if a fall is detected.
Manta 5 doesn’t mention the price of its new Hydrofoiler but according to New Atlas, it is somewhere in the $7,000 to $9,000 range. Distributors should have the bike in stock in time for the 2023 season.