Hydra Water E-Bike From Envo Promises a Runtime of One Hour and Speeds Over 12 MPH

Silent, fast, and environmentally friendly, Envo’s Hydra water bike wants to take electric mobility to a whole new level.
As innovative as the Hydra bike looks, it is not even the most impressive creation of the Canadian company that’s behind it. The first time I heard about Envo's work was when it unveiled its Flex modular platform of “frames that can be converted from one riding application to another”. What the Flex can do is equip the same vehicle to make it suitable for road, water, and snow adventures.
But back to our water bike, the Hydra is still in development, with the company working on it since 2019. After trying out several designs and conducting multiple tests, Envo came up with a prototype of the Hydra, which uses both bike components and watercraft parts as well.
One of the challenges that needed to be addressed was to waterproof the electrical components, which is why Envo used a chain-driven pedal drive, to make sure that no electrical parts come in direct contact with the water.
The Hydra features handlebars, a mid-drive motor with a maximum power of 1,500W, pedal sensor integration, and inflatable pontoons. At the stage that is in, the water bike can reach a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph) and has a runtime of one hour per charge. The bike tips the scales at 50 kg (110 lb) and has a maximum load capacity of 120 kg (264 lb). It offers an upright or recumbent riding position.
In addition to being a silent, safe, zero-emissions, and highly visible watercraft, the Hydra bike is also easy to transport, thanks to the inflatable pontoons. Envo conceived it so that it would fit in an SUV/minivan.
Right now, Envo is still working on developing a production-ready version of the Hydra water bike, so we don’t have any pricing info or a release date, but we’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can watch a Hydra prototype in action in the video below.
