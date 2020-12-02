A Snowmobile for Christmas? Envo Makes That Happen With a Conversion Kit

Take a good hard look at the cover photo and gallery before you embark on reading this article. What you’re about to witness might change your winter season into a whole ton of fun.
Folks, what you’re looking at is one of the coolest conversion kits I've seen in a long time. Most of the time, when you hear the words conversion kit, you think about taking an MTB and transforming it into an e-MTB. The Envo kit you see here actually takes you MTB and turns it into an unforgiving snow bike.
Okay, you got me. It’s not really a snowmobile, as it does require you to kick those frozen legs. But it is one of, if not the best hybrid step you can take this season.
What you get when you go out and spend $2,789 on this thing is just short of amazing. The only things you need to have when you go out and grab this kit, are an MTB or frame, and of course, the money. But if you already got those two things, old Saint Nick might just come and ask for your help in spreading his gifts. Why? Because once you strap everything on it, the only thing stopping you won’t be the snow, but your hibernating legs.
ski attached to the front fork. You may have seen something similar with the Fat Bike Ski kit, though this is next level stuff.
Because of the track, this kit gives you the possibility to do just more than ride through fresh or groomed powder - you can even tackle ice and slushed snow. Not even deep powder is a match for this tool.
Now, don’t freak out, you won’t be depending only on your legs to lug you and your newfound toy - it’s electric! It’s got a battery and a motor to make your life a whole lot easier trudging through snow.
First of all, the entire kit only weighs an extra 77 lbs (35 kg). Strapped to an already exciting 10-15 lbs (4.5-7 kg) frame, you're just a little above your average e-bike weight. The battery pack is what you see attached to the down tube, and it is a full 48V, 17.5Ah lithium-ion battery with 840W of juice. That seems more than enough to give you between 10 and 31 miles (15-50 km) of range, depending on road conditions.
Sure, I could take up another 10 to 15 of your minutes telling you all about what this entire kit is made of or what it can do. Instead, you can click here to check it out for yourself. And do watch that video below to decide if you want a baby snowmobile this Christmas.
