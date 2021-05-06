The Lefeet C1 Modular Water Scooter Grants You Aquaman-Like Abilities

Imagine a hot day where the only thing to do is to cool off in any body of water. Now, take that moment a step further and throw in fish-like speed and movements. That’s what the new Lefeet C1 water scooter promises to achieve.
If the name Lefeet sounds unfamiliar, not to worry, you’ll soon know what they’re all about. Since 2018 this company has been focused on elevating the aquatic game through science and technology. The first product to bring them worldwide fame was the S1 sea scooter back in 2019. For just $700 (€580 at current exchange rates), the S1 propelled you through waters up to 40 meters (131 feet) deep for up to 60 minutes.
Now, the team is launching the C1, their smallest and seemingly more affordable little brother to the S1. However, I personally found that it’s one of those size doesn’t matter kind of situations as this little sucker has plenty of kick.
At just $299 (€ 248 at current exchange rates) for the IndieGoGo Early Bird (happening now), the C1 almost rivals it’s older sibling in ability. At less than half the price, the C1 can cruise up to 30 meters (98 feet) below the surface. Honestly, if you’ve ever taken a free dive to more than 20 meters (65.6 feet), things aren’t so comfortable anymore, not for me anyway. Personally, I'm more than grateful with its depth limit.
As for the most important aspect of anything meant to give you fish-like abilities, speed need to be discussed. Using two 200-watt motors, the C1 can offer two levels of thrust. The first allows you to cruise at speeds of 1.3 m/s (4.3 ft/s), while the final option is of 1.6 m/s (5.25 ft/s). A quick conversion through Google, and you’re looking at a top speed of 3.6 mph (5.8 kph)
experience with anyone you like.
Another feature you’ll find is that of being able to wirelessly control the scooter. You can either take your kids on a joy ride or strap it that flamingo the team offers and just cruise around the pool or local bay. If you’re creative enough, you should be able to mount the C1 to anything you can think of.
If you’re to judge a book by its cover and say that the C1 looks rather toy-like, don’t. This scooter is composed of space grade materials and is sure to take a beating. Even the battery is TSA compliant, meaning you can take the C1 out for a 45-minute spin whether you’re traveling to Tahiti or Greece.
Personally, I've got $300, and summer is coming up. I think I know what my next purchase will be.
