Wheeled, Funny-Looking Watercraft Claims to Be the World's First All-Floating Water Bike

Hydrocycles are nothing new. In fact, they have been around since the 1870s. But this right here is something else, a weird-looking watercraft touted by its manufacturer as the world’s first all-floating water bike.
With its four giant, yellow wheels, and simple but fun design, the “all-water bike” (with no other name so far), promises to offer a new, unique, and exciting way to travel on the water.
In the works for some years now, this thing has gone through several design changes over time and the one you see in the images seems to be the latest iteration of the product. The inventors of the all-water bike, who appear to be from the Minneapolis area, say that they now have a working prototype and are seeking funding to take everything to the next level and make their watercraft market-ready.
The all-water bike is lightweight and easily portable. It features an all-aluminum body frame and takes just a few minutes to be assembled. According to its manufacturers, the bike has a “buoy-free design”, in which those patented giant wheels provide propulsion and flotation, without the need for an independent floating device.
We don’t have the complete specs of the all-water bike for now, but we also know that it uses quad steering technology that makes the vehicle easily maneuverable. The tight turning radius allows you to make sharp corners and avoid certain on-water obstacles.
The water bike claims it can operate in both deep and shallow water, being suitable for anything from lakes, ponds, and rivers to oceans.
Right now, the watercraft is available on Kickstarter, although is not doing so well, there is still almost a month left in the campaign. Those who want to pre-order the all-water bike on the platform have to pledge $2,000. The estimated delivery date is June 2023.
Meanwhile, prototypes of this water bike can also be rented for $20 per hour, $60 per day, or $100 per weekend. You can find more details on the manufacturer’s website.
