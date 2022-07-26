Volkswagen Starts ID.4 Production in Chattanooga With SK Innovation Cells Made in Georgia

Volkswagen manufactured the first units of the ID.4 in August 2021. It seemed that the company would have locally-made EVs to deliver in a few months from that point. Curiously, the German carmaker took almost one year to announce the ID.4 mass production in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Deliveries of these American electric SUVs should start in October, which respects the three months of production necessary to have enough units for all dealers.

