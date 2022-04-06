Funniest Video Today: Driver Going Viral for Driving His Beetle Like Fred Flintstone

You know what they say, every fiction has a bit of reality behind it. But, in 2022, when the conversation is all about ICE vs electric, you wouldn’t be thinking you’d see a driver power his VW Beetle with his feet like the Flintstones. But it does happen.
Although it was posted a while back on TikTok, the video is now getting the attention it deserves. Originally, it was Bene Jhon F (@bene_angeles) on TikTok who shared the video at the end of February. He captioned it: “Going back in time a little bit,” as he showed the car in front of him, an old VW Beetle, waiting for the light to turn green in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho in Lima, Peru.
But the funny part about it is that, if you look closely, you can see the unidentified driver’s feet under his rusted-out Volkswagen Beetle as the other vehicles revved their engines, powering it just like the Flintstones on a busy street in the Peruvian capital. The driver had to give the car some help and channeled the legendary cavemen cartoons for several seconds until his own engine was back up and running.
The Hanna-Barbera Productions animated series The Flintstones showed a family in the Stone Age, who used to drive their cars by powering them with their feet.
And, although we’ve come a long, long way since then, in some parts of the world, the struggle isn’t whether to buy the latest Rolls-Royce or some high-end Tesla, and many people drive really old cars.
One fellow user on the platform even joked that this could be a way of dealing with the surge of gas prices in the latest months: “I know that gasoline is expensive, but going this far, I don't think Fred Flintstone is that stingy,” Erick Ticona Hilario wrote.
In the end, you gotta do what you gotta do to keep your car running.
