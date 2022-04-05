Damn, Son, BMW's Sound Systems Are Built Like Tanks, Can Survive Horrific Crashes

Imagine this: you’re cruising – okay, not cruising, but driving the hell out of your F30 BMW 3 Series, you lose control of the wheel, roll over, and find yourself in a ditch. What’s the next thing you do?
Well, crawl out of the wreckage, if possible, and call 911. Subsequently, you should arrange for a tow truck to pick up your once fine premium compact sedan, assess the damages, and see if it is worth saving. However, this person decided to shoot a funny video instead, which, rather surprisingly, hasn’t gone viral.
Uploaded by Billy Marchiafava on Instagram and reshared by supercar.fails, it shows a man turning up the volume to blast a song, which was actually signed by Marchiafava, through the speakers. Subsequently, he steps out of the car, which was sitting belly up off the road, proving that BMW makes some very good audios and infotainment systems.
Truth be told, we have no idea whether the person filming was actually the driver. As far as the overall condition of the car goes, which doesn’t seem to feature any mods as even the wheels are stock, it is likely that it’s a write-off. It has sustained critical damage to the roof and pillars, most windows were smashed, and the airbags were deployed.
It is quite possible that it will face the crusher, if it hasn’t already, as no one in their right mind would ever consider bringing it back to life with a severely beat up structure. We couldn’t find any information that would answer the when, where, and how questions, yet if we were to bet on it, we’d assume that it happened somewhere in the U.S. of A. Hopefully, no one was seriously hurt, but if you know more about this crash, then feel free to share it with us in the comments area down below.
