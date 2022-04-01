Old BMW X5 Falls Victim to the City That Never Sleeps, Looks Exhausted

The ‘City That Never Sleeps’ – aka New York – has made another victim, a poor BMW X5. But hey, at least it’s the first generation, and no one really cares about that one, right?
Spotted looking exhausted, it immediately found its way to Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, and in our LOL category as well. The reason is the laughable mod that you can see sticking out of the otherwise scratched bumper that doesn’t line up to the rest of the body anymore, and under it.
For some reason, the person owning this old BMW X5 thought fit to give it multiple exhaust pipes. It has no less than eight such pieces, and we suspect that only two of them are real. The rest are there for show and laugh purposes, and to better put that number into perspective, we will remind you that the full-blown M versions of the X5 (first-gen wasn’t offered in this configuration) have four tailpipes.
Even if this is the only picture of it that we could find, it’s clear that the E53 in question has seen better days. It’s been involved in a fender bender that has left marks on the rear bumper, as we already mentioned, and one can only hope that the owner will scrap it, together with the exhaust pipes, and go for the clean look once again.
This X5 is definitely cringy, but it pales in comparison to yet another Bimmer that we found on Reddit. It’s an F10 5 Series that features one too many stickers. LED lights can be seen under the body, and on the roof, going from the top end of the front windscreen to the big wing out back. It probably has a few M stickers too at both ends, yet due to the blinding lights (it’s actually the angle), we cannot see them, and it’s for the best.
