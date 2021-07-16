Fully Loaded Logging Truck Being Towed Away by Dodge Ram Is Pickup Power At Best

5 Flat-Towed 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Destroys Itself, Needs $35,000 in Repairs

Right from the start, we need to set a few things straight. Because the good folks over at ViralHog don’t have a lot of information to go along with these interesting occurrences, there’s no way of knowing the exact make and model for the logging semi, for example. As for the graceful hero of a Dodge Ram pickup truck , all we have are educated guesses. So, do take this with a grain of salt.Additionally, there’s no way of knowing if this Dodge Ram is powered by the all-mighty Cummins/Power Stroke diesel or the equally powerful (but not prone to coal rolls) 5.7-liter Hemi V8. As far as we’re concerned, because there’s no evidence of black smoke even under such massive stress for the driveline, we lean towards the latter option.Either way, it’s stunningly impressive to see the Dodge Ram truck get a massive semi, fully loaded with logs (and sporting tandem trailers) out of a busy intersection... no matter the cost. By the way, this occurred on July 10th, somewhere in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada.So, both Cummins and Hemi fans should treat this as a win-win situation , no matter the powertrain under the hood. Which, by the way, may or may not survive this superhero achievement, judging by the fact that a lot of white smoke is coming from under the pickup truck while towing away the logging rig to safety. Hopefully, a nice tip from the semi's driver might go a long way to cover the potential drivetrain damages...