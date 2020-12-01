2021 Ram 3500 HD Snatches Gooseneck Towing and Diesel Torque Record Ratings

Arctic Research Gets an Upgrade with the Ultra Capable Heimdallr Snow Mobile

Other changes across the range include the addition of a digital rearview mirror accepting input from a rear-oriented camera, and Chevrolet clearly gave way to Ford’s all-new 2021 F-150 , with the Blue Oval’s fourteenth generation and new Hybrid model taking the reins in front of the bowtie's pickup that presented the new Multi-Flex Tailgate as its most important upgrade for the 2021 model year.But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Ram truck division saw an opportunity to take a jab at the pickup segment from a distinct perspective. That would be the one that’s all about work and towing. As such, the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty lineup can boast about being “the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with a gooseneck hitch.”Granted, this is a specific setting so Ram is also bringing upfront the 3500 HD model equipped with the Cummins 6.7-liter as the highest-rated diesel pickup ever, thanks to a total torque of 1,075 lb-ft (almost 1,458 Nm).“We understand the attributes that are most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hardworking, long-lasting capability,” explained Mike Koval Jr., the head honcho at Ram.In partnership with Cummins, Ram engineers basically managed to upgrade the boost capacity of the VGT and increase the flow of the fuel delivery system, extracting another 75 lb-ft (102 Nm) of torque for the 2021MY engines.The brand also reworked the rear of the HD frame to put up with the increased towing capacity when using the optional fifth wheel and gooseneck hardware, with the Ram Engineering division in charge of the in-house hitch assembly. By the way, the maximum conventional hitch trailer rating for the 3500 HD stands at 23,000 lbs (10,433 kg).Other changes across the range include the addition of a digital rearview mirror accepting input from a rear-oriented camera, and Ram promises the 2021MY lineup will go into production this very month for dealership availability before the end of the year.

