Flat-Towed 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Destroys Itself, Needs $35,000 in Repairs

Towing is pretty straightforward at first glance, but it’s not exactly simple. There are tons of fail videos out there on YouTube, and the latest one will make Jeep enthusiasts cry with rage. As the headline implies, someone has flat-towed a new Wrangler Rubicon in gear and 4 Low.
Toby Tuten, the shop foreman who took in the Jeep for servicing, reports a broken crankshaft, the back of the block gone, the input shaft and bellhousing of the transmission kaput, and a broken torque converter. He estimates $35,000 in repairs, which is a lot if you remember how much a four-door Rubicon costs. Excluding the destination charge, make that $42,620.
Tuten told The Drive the engine spun at 50,000 revolutions per minute at 55 miles per hour (90 kilometers per hour), hence the extent of the damage. To whom it may concern, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 redlines at 6,600 rpm, and Jeep recommends driving at speeds lower than 25 mph (40 kph) in 4 Low.
What’s worse, the white-painted Rubicon had less than 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometers) when the powertrain and drivetrain went belly-up. It remains to be seen if the insurance company will cover this mishap, but in any case, replacing all the oily bits seems more complicated than writing off the vehicle.
Given these circumstances, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this JLU on Copart in two months’ time. The body shell, lighting system, suspension system, and many of the interior appointments are certain to fetch big dollars, especially if someone has a tube-chassis project in mind.
In case the insurance company does cover the owner’s mistake, he may want to be a little more careful when flat-towing his next off-roader, be it another Wrangler Rubicon or the all-new Bronco from the Ford Motor Company.
Speaking of which, a four-door Base Bronco with the Sasquatch Package would be an interesting alternative to the Wrangler Rubicon. They’re pretty similarly priced as well at $43,870 and $41,130, respectively, including destination charges.
