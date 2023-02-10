Fully Digital Widebody Kit for Lambo Sián FKP 37 Makes It a Hulking Batmobile

Lamborghini ended 2022 on a remarkably high note – aka new sales record on the back of Huracan, Aventador, and Urus super-SUV hype. But the good times can only be kept rolling with ever-fresher novelties, of course.
Such as the successor to the coveted V12-powered Aventador flagship, as well as the new Urus Performante and Urus S variants that just started their first deliveries and are already a major target for the posh aftermarket realm. Plus, they also need a sizable number of special editions since the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian supercar and super-SUV manufacturer loves to ride the collector wave like a surfing champion.
There are numerous examples of limited series that can easily spring to mind – from the newly introduced Huracan Sterrato (mild) off-road sports car to the 50th-anniversary revival of the Countach nameplate by way of LPI 800-4 greatness, and from the Autentica plus Invencible one-offs that say goodbye to the V12 mill to the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the first production vehicle created by the storied brand.
Speaking of the latter, the mid-engine hybrid sports car was first unveiled in the autumn of 2019, was designed as an extreme take on the characteristic wedge-shaped Lambo madness, featured a combined 808 hp from the 48V supercapacitor e-motor and V12 assembly, and was destined to live a secluded lifestyle. After all, each Sián FKP 37 is utterly precious since Lambo only produced 63 coupe examples and 19 roadster units - forming ‘1963,’ a reference to the year when Lambo was founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini.
As such, one can easily imagine that few owners of the FKP 37 would dare tamper with the Sián style penned by designer Mitja Borkert – at least in the real world. Over across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, things are a bit easier because no matter how utterly bonkers a transformation may seem; the truth is that no Lambo Sián FKP 37s were hurt in the CGI-making-of process. Thus, meet L.C., a Turin, Italy-based 3D automotive design artist better known as __designz__ on social media, who is back after a prolonged absence with this stunningly wild-bodied Lambo hybrid.
His take on the Sián FKP 37 is both exaggerated and spot-on at the same time if my two cents are allowed on the matter, and the thoroughly slammed atmosphere plus hulking extra-widebody kit attitude sure bode well for the Lamborghini ethos. Interestingly, it quickly made me remember that Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Batman also had a Lambo as his ‘inconspicuous’ ride once. So, why not this green Sián as well? Otherwise, I am just going to give it to the Marvel side for Dr. Robert Bruce Banner’s Hulk use…
There are numerous examples of limited series that can easily spring to mind – from the newly introduced Huracan Sterrato (mild) off-road sports car to the 50th-anniversary revival of the Countach nameplate by way of LPI 800-4 greatness, and from the Autentica plus Invencible one-offs that say goodbye to the V12 mill to the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the first production vehicle created by the storied brand.
Speaking of the latter, the mid-engine hybrid sports car was first unveiled in the autumn of 2019, was designed as an extreme take on the characteristic wedge-shaped Lambo madness, featured a combined 808 hp from the 48V supercapacitor e-motor and V12 assembly, and was destined to live a secluded lifestyle. After all, each Sián FKP 37 is utterly precious since Lambo only produced 63 coupe examples and 19 roadster units - forming ‘1963,’ a reference to the year when Lambo was founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini.
As such, one can easily imagine that few owners of the FKP 37 would dare tamper with the Sián style penned by designer Mitja Borkert – at least in the real world. Over across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, things are a bit easier because no matter how utterly bonkers a transformation may seem; the truth is that no Lambo Sián FKP 37s were hurt in the CGI-making-of process. Thus, meet L.C., a Turin, Italy-based 3D automotive design artist better known as __designz__ on social media, who is back after a prolonged absence with this stunningly wild-bodied Lambo hybrid.
His take on the Sián FKP 37 is both exaggerated and spot-on at the same time if my two cents are allowed on the matter, and the thoroughly slammed atmosphere plus hulking extra-widebody kit attitude sure bode well for the Lamborghini ethos. Interestingly, it quickly made me remember that Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Batman also had a Lambo as his ‘inconspicuous’ ride once. So, why not this green Sián as well? Otherwise, I am just going to give it to the Marvel side for Dr. Robert Bruce Banner’s Hulk use…