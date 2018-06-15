autoevolution
 

From the Rumor Mill: BMW 2 Series Coupe Stays RWD, Convertible Gets Axed

As we know it, the BMW 2 Series is with us since November 2013. And considering the F22 Coupe and F23 Convertible are on the F20 five-door and F21 three-door 1 Series from 2011, a new generation will soon be knocking at the door.
First things first, the 1 Series will transition from rear- and all-wheel drive to front- and all-wheel drive for the 2019 model year. Related to the 1 Series Sedan (F52) from China, the European-spec hatchback will use the successor of the UKL2 platform. Codenamed FAAR and standing for Frontantriebsarchitektur, the vehicle platform boasts superior integration of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV technology.

Where does this leave the 2 Series? In the case of the Active Tourer and Gran Tourer family cars, front-wheel-drive will soldier on. The Coupe, meanwhile, will borrow the CLAR platform from the G20 3 Series and G29 Z4. But according to BimmerToday.de, the Convertible is going the way of the dodo. But why’s that?

In addition to slow sales for the 2 Series Convertible, the Z4 comes with a soft top as well. Then there’s the all-new 3 Series, whose Convertible body style is rumored to ditch the metal-folding roof for a soft-top arrangement. The 2 Series Gran Coupe, meanwhile, will be added to the lineup as a front- and all-wheel-drive competitor for the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

“The future of the M240i and M2 sports models is also secured,” argues BimmerToday.de. The M2 has been recently upgraded to Competition specification, boasting the S55 straight-six from the M3. Detuned as it is, 405 ponies (410 PS) and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) isn’t bad at all in a car this compact.

Even though we have no confirmation whatsoever from BMW regarding the future of the 2 Series, one thing is certain. The M2 is the best-selling M car available today, and BMW knows it all too well. Given these circumstances, there’s no way the Bavarian automaker will switch to front-/all-wheel-drive for the 2 Series Coupe.
