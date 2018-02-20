Spyshots: FWD BMW 1 Series Prototype Shows Production Headlights and Taillights

Remember when BMW published a study earlier in the decade, telling us that many 1 Series drivers believed their RWD compacts relied on their front paws for traction? Alas, the rumors generated by the introduction of that reports are almost ready to become showroom reality, with the next-generation BMW 1 Series, which is based on an FWD platform, currently completing its final development stages.

11 photos



The upcoming F40 entry-level Bimmer will also bring practicality assets, since the longitudinal engine layout and the center tunnel housing the driveshaft compromise cabin space, along with luggage capacity.



The UKL platform underpinning the newcomer has already proven itself on multiple MINI models, along with a host of BMWs including the 2 Series Active and Grand Tourer, as well as the X1 and the



Of course, xDrive will once again be available and here's to hoping the all-paw hardware doesn't feel FWD -biased.



The engine range should be comprised of 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, with things kicking off at 116 hp (think: 1.5L diesel). At the other end of the range, we'll find the 125xe plug-in hybrid and the M135i hot hatch. The latter is expected to return to the said badge (this had been left behind for the M140i moniker, remember?) as part of its downsizing process - the 3.0-liter straight-six of the current model will make room for a turbo-four, remember?



In the gearbox department, we'll find no less than three transmissions, namely a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT and an 8-speed Steptronic automatic.



