2019 BMW M2 Competition Priced $4,400 Higher Than M2 Coupe

At the present moment, the cheapest BMW M on sale in the United States is the M2 Coupe with the six-speed manual transmission at $54,500 excluding the $995 destination charge. Add the M double-clutch transmission ($2,900) and M Driver’s Package ($2,500), and your two-door coupe’s retail price will increase to $59,900.

M side mirrors and carbon fiber for the strut brace underhood add to the visual drama, along with M Sport seats with illuminated ///M2 logos in the seatbacks. Last, but certainly not least, the start/stop button is finished in red, because red is sporty or so we heard. Care to guess how much the M2 Competition costs stateside? That would be $58,900 according to BMWBlog.com , translating to $4,400 more than the entry-level specification and $1,000 more than the configuration mentioned beforehand.Just like the bone-stock M2, the Competition comes from the get-go with a stick shift. Either transmission puts the power down to the rear wheels, where you’ll find the M Differential that divides the goodies between each rear wheel. The big news, however, hides under the hood. Instead of the N55 – which isn’t an M engine – BMW decided to shoehorn a de-tuned version of the S55 from the M3 and M4.With 405 horsepower (410 PS) and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque on tap, the 3.0-liter straight-six is capable of thrusting the car to 60 miles per hour in precisely 4 seconds. Rowing your own gears by means of stick shift translates to an extra two-tenths, not that it even matters in a vehicle that’s made to handle, not sprint.The M2 Competition stands out from the crowd with a number of visual upgrades, starting with the different design for the kidney grilles and 19-inch alloy wheels. The front lip is also different, as are the black-painted diffuser out back and exhaust tips. The braking system is also better than in the M2, sporting 400- and 380-mm rotors as well as six- and four-piston fixed calipers for maximum stopping power.M side mirrors and carbon fiber for the strut brace underhood add to the visual drama, along with M Sport seats with illuminated ///M2 logos in the seatbacks. Last, but certainly not least, the start/stop button is finished in red, because red is sporty or so we heard.