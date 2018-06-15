2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe Leaked in M850i xDrive Specification

Here it is, ladies and gents, hours before you were supposed to see it! Going official today at Le Mans, the all-new 8 Series is out of the bag thanks to autoreview.ru. And in M850i xDrive specification, the two-door flagship with twin-turbo V8 power is the very definition of a sports grand tourer.
Codenamed G15, the coupe is the first of three body styles for the second-generation 8 Series. Later on, BMW will take the veils off the G14 (Convertible) and G16 (Gran Coupe), and all of them will get the M8 treatment. The range-topping model will get the S63B44T 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the F90 M5, although it remains to be seen if the eight-cylinder engine will be tuned to 600 or 625 ponies.
The M850i xDrive, on the other hand, makes use of a detuned S63B44T with 530 horsepower and 750 Nm on tap. As the name implies, xDrive comes standard. The rear-biased setup guarantees maximum traction and stability during cornering, while Integral Active Steering helps with maneuverability at low speeds.
Adding to the driving experience, an electronically controlled differential lock helps the vehicle accelerate out of the corner with surefooted ease. As you can tell from the two pictures of the M850i xDrive, 20-inch light-alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tires are on the menu. M Sport brakes and an M rear spoiler are also visible.
Lower down the spectrum, the M8 and M850i xDrive will be joined by six-cylinder engine options, as well as diesel-fueled powerplants. The B57 3.0-liter turbo diesel from the 540d and M550d is sure to make the cut, packing up to 400 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque when complemented by four turbochargers.
Being based on the CLAR vehicle architecture, it remains to be seen if BMW can make a case for an iPerformance-branded plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The 7 Series LCI is expected to add the 745e to the lineup, rumored to develop 390 horsepower.
The M850i xDrive, on the other hand, makes use of a detuned S63B44T with 530 horsepower and 750 Nm on tap. As the name implies, xDrive comes standard. The rear-biased setup guarantees maximum traction and stability during cornering, while Integral Active Steering helps with maneuverability at low speeds.
Adding to the driving experience, an electronically controlled differential lock helps the vehicle accelerate out of the corner with surefooted ease. As you can tell from the two pictures of the M850i xDrive, 20-inch light-alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tires are on the menu. M Sport brakes and an M rear spoiler are also visible.
Lower down the spectrum, the M8 and M850i xDrive will be joined by six-cylinder engine options, as well as diesel-fueled powerplants. The B57 3.0-liter turbo diesel from the 540d and M550d is sure to make the cut, packing up to 400 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque when complemented by four turbochargers.
Being based on the CLAR vehicle architecture, it remains to be seen if BMW can make a case for an iPerformance-branded plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The 7 Series LCI is expected to add the 745e to the lineup, rumored to develop 390 horsepower.