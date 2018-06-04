autoevolution
 

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster Goes Official in Camouflage Photo Bonanza

4 Jun 2018, 6:38 UTC ·
by
BMW is hard at work getting the new Z4 ready for launch, hoping to bring to the roadster segment a car like the world has seldom seen. 
Rumored to be launched later in the year, the car is currently undergoing dynamics testing – read extensive suspension tests - at the BMW test centre in Miramas in the south of France. It was there that the Germans have taken a few shots of the car, still wearing the anti-paparazzi camouflage, and decided to share them together with a few additional details.

As rumored, the car hides under the hood a new in-line 6-cylinder engine, with a power output that has not been announced. A few other elements that would make it into the car have been confirmed.

The new Z4 will use a lowered sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, a newly developed front axle, as well as a host of M-flavored parts: M light alloy wheels with mixed tires, an M sports brake system and an electronically controlled lock in the rear axle differential.

"The vehicle concept of the new BMW Z4 is geared consistently towards agility and driving dynamics," said in a statement Jos van As, BMW head of Application Suspension.

"The high level of body stiffness and the very rigid suspension attachment provide the perfect basis for a set-up that guarantees the performance qualities of a genuine sports car in terms of steering precision as well as longitudinal and transverse acceleration."

Following the tests in France, BMW says the new roadster should bring an increase in appeal for the new Z4. They also promise a revolution when it comes to handling, spontaneity and precision when changing direction, as well as even more dynamic acceleration.

The new Z4 was initially supposed to make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show it March, but the model skipped the event. There’s no official release date, but we expect the roadster to make its first official outing at one of the auto show this fall.
