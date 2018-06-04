2019 BMW Z4 Roadster Goes Official in Camouflage Photo Bonanza

NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

BMW is hard at work getting the new Z4 ready for launch, hoping to bring to the roadster segment a car like the world has seldom seen. 87 photos



The new Z4 will use a lowered sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, a newly developed front axle, as well as a host of M-flavored parts: M light alloy wheels with mixed tires, an M sports brake system and an electronically controlled lock in the rear axle differential.



"The vehicle concept of the new BMW Z4 is geared consistently towards agility and driving dynamics," said in a statement Jos van As, BMW head of Application Suspension.



"The high level of body stiffness and the very rigid suspension attachment provide the perfect basis for a set-up that guarantees the performance qualities of a genuine sports car in terms of steering precision as well as longitudinal and transverse acceleration."



Following the tests in France, BMW says the new roadster should bring an increase in appeal for the new Z4. They also promise a revolution when it comes to handling, spontaneity and precision when changing direction, as well as even more dynamic acceleration.



The new Z4 was initially supposed to make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show it March, but the model skipped the event. There's no official release date, but we expect the roadster to make its first official outing at one of the auto show this fall.