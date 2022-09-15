Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Road Trip Update Goes Live, Here Are All the New Cars

Before we talk about the new cars that players can add to their garage this season, let’s summarize some of the most important fixes and improvements delivered in this update.
These are the highlights of this update’s release notes, but that are a bucketload of other changes include, so make sure to check out the full list on the game’s dedicated website.
But wait, there’s more! Forza Horizon 5 players now have the opportunity to further customize their characters using clothing found under the new Amplification category. Your Forza Horizon 5 character can wear a selection of hearing aids in various colors:
We’re just a few days away from the first Festival Playlist of the Horizon Road Trip, and you’re probably want to know that there will be a lot of racing activities available throughout Mexico’s landscape. Starting September 15 through October 13, Forza Horizon 5 fans will have access to the seasonal activities themed around a specific type of race event:
Apart from that, each week the game will feature one Seasonal Championship with five racing events rather than the usual three, and an additional one with a single Goliath-type route. That said, let’s take a look at the reward cars available for players during the Horizon Road Trip.
2021 Audi RS e-tron GT, which will be available for 80 points during the entire Horizon Trip Festival Playlist from September 15 to October 13. However, players can also test drive it in the game’s monthly Forza EVC Rivals event on Emerald Circuit.
Then, we have the 1991 Bentley Turbo R, which players can earn for 20 points during the Summer / Wet Season on the Horizon Road Trip Festival Playlist from September 15 – September 22. You’ll be able to get the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportsback for 20 points between September 22 – September 29, while the Lynk & Co 03+, a compact sedan manufactured by Chinese-Swedish automaker Lynk & Co, owned by the same parent company as Volvo, will be available to earn for 20 points during the Winter / Hot Season from September 29 – October 6.
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 is getting the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO, a car that’s part of the seventh-generation family of the Nissan Sentra four-door sedans. You can get this for 20 points between October 6 – October 13.
- An issue that prevented progression of the Weekly Forzathon if challenges were not completed in order has been fixed.
- A fix to allow Steam players to unlock the “One for All” and “Back in the Saddle” achievements.
- Low framerates for PC players using AMD Radeon 6x00 series graphics cards with AMD SAM enabled.
- A fix for the “Not Connected” message incorrectly popping up in EventLab when creating a route or selecting a track to play.
- Audio would cut out when applying upgrades or tuning setups to your car. This has been fixed.
These are the highlights of this update’s release notes, but that are a bucketload of other changes include, so make sure to check out the full list on the game’s dedicated website.
But wait, there’s more! Forza Horizon 5 players now have the opportunity to further customize their characters using clothing found under the new Amplification category. Your Forza Horizon 5 character can wear a selection of hearing aids in various colors:
- Right / Left Side Ite Hearing Aids
- Right / Left Side BTE Hearing Aids
- Right / Left Side Baha
- Right / Left Side Cochlear Implants
We’re just a few days away from the first Festival Playlist of the Horizon Road Trip, and you’re probably want to know that there will be a lot of racing activities available throughout Mexico’s landscape. Starting September 15 through October 13, Forza Horizon 5 fans will have access to the seasonal activities themed around a specific type of race event:
- Summer: Road Racing
- Autumn: Cross Country
- Winter: Street Racing
- Spring: Dirt Racing
Apart from that, each week the game will feature one Seasonal Championship with five racing events rather than the usual three, and an additional one with a single Goliath-type route. That said, let’s take a look at the reward cars available for players during the Horizon Road Trip.
2021 Audi RS e-tron GT, which will be available for 80 points during the entire Horizon Trip Festival Playlist from September 15 to October 13. However, players can also test drive it in the game’s monthly Forza EVC Rivals event on Emerald Circuit.
Then, we have the 1991 Bentley Turbo R, which players can earn for 20 points during the Summer / Wet Season on the Horizon Road Trip Festival Playlist from September 15 – September 22. You’ll be able to get the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportsback for 20 points between September 22 – September 29, while the Lynk & Co 03+, a compact sedan manufactured by Chinese-Swedish automaker Lynk & Co, owned by the same parent company as Volvo, will be available to earn for 20 points during the Winter / Hot Season from September 29 – October 6.
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 is getting the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO, a car that’s part of the seventh-generation family of the Nissan Sentra four-door sedans. You can get this for 20 points between October 6 – October 13.