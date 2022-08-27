Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Aug. 18–Sept. 1)

The current Autumn – Storm Season started on August 25 and will end on the first day of September. It’s filled with lots of events and challenges that will reward a total of 63 points, just like any of the previous seasons. As far as the series goes, players who manage to complete all events and challenges each week until September 15 will be rewarded with no less than 252 points.
This season’s rewards include two classic cars that are hard to come by. The first one is the 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A, a new seasonal exclusive car that can be unlocked for just 20 points. The second reward for this particular season is the 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex, a “Hard-to-Find” car that can be yours for 40 points.
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Forza EV (4 pts) | Los Jardines Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bahia De Plano Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
For this season, you’ll need to complete a series of events and challenges specifically designed for all skillsets. The Forzathon events and challenges are particularly interesting because they reward points that can be using in the Forzathon Shop too.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Rally Legend (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Fast Fordward | Own and drive the 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MKII
- Chapter 2: Special Stage | Win a Dirt Race in the #5 Escort
- Chapter 3: Triple Caution | Earn 3 Ultimate Air Skills in the #5 Escort
- Chapter 4: Danger Over Crest | Earn 5 Stars at Danger Signs in the #5 Escort
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Rally Round | Win a Dirt Racing Event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400
- American Eagle | Paint the wing of any American vehicle
- Rawrsome | Win 2 Road Racing Events in any Jaguar
- No Wings Required | Jump a total of 6,000 ft (1829 m) at Danger Signs
- Rise to the Challenge | Complete a Challenge Card
- Dodgeball | Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle
- Off Track | Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers
Forzathon Shop
- 500 FP Car: 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO (Autoshow value 3,500,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 1981 BMW M1 (Autoshow value 585,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Lion Motorcross Helmet
- 75 FP Car Horn: Japan Race Gloves
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Ford RS200 Evolution | Dirt Racing
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2 (Hard-to-Find)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Team Flag Rush | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (B700) 1980s Retro Saloons
Reward: 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MKII (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Runway | (B700) 1970-1989 | 836.6 feet
Reward: 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Mudflows | (B700) 1970-1989 | 122.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Green Hills | (B700) 1970-1989 | 122.0 mph
Reward: 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Long Time No See | Dirt Racing | (B700) 1970s Classic Rally
Reward: 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution (Autoshow value 260,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Drag Racing Masters | Drag Racing | (C600) 1970s Classic Muscle
Reward: 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint (Autoshow value 57,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Totally Tubular | Cross Country | (D500) 1970s Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: 1972 Reliant Supervan III (Autoshow value 35.000 CR)
Hot Wheels expansion, you will still be able to “gold” the season.
Challenges
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #READYTOROCK | Photograph the 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Valle De Las Ranas
Reward: Leaf Pattern Leather Boots (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)Hot Wheels events
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Horizon Nexus | (B700) 1970-1989 | 160.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Ice, Ice, Maybe | (A800) 1980s Retro Supercars
Reward: 1988 BMW M5 (Autoshow value 54,000 CR)
Keep in mind that completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will get you the 1973 Alpine A110 1600s (Autoshow value 98,000 CR) this week.