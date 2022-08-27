autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 
Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Aug. 18–Sept. 1)
The second Festival Playlist since Series 11 dropped two weeks ago is now in full swing. With the work week over, it’s time for another weekend of Forza Horizon 5 adrenaline. However, for those of you who are trying to fully complete each of these events, the work week is not over.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Aug. 18–Sept. 1)

Home > News > Coverstory
27 Aug 2022, 01:53 UTC ·
Forza Horizon 5 - Festival PlaylistForza Horizon 5 - Festival PlaylistForza Horizon 5 - Festival PlaylistForza Horizon 5 - Festival Playlist1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
The current Autumn – Storm Season started on August 25 and will end on the first day of September. It’s filled with lots of events and challenges that will reward a total of 63 points, just like any of the previous seasons. As far as the series goes, players who manage to complete all events and challenges each week until September 15 will be rewarded with no less than 252 points.

This season’s rewards include two classic cars that are hard to come by. The first one is the 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A, a new seasonal exclusive car that can be unlocked for just 20 points. The second reward for this particular season is the 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex, a “Hard-to-Find” car that can be yours for 40 points.

Below is the list of monthly events, which many of you are probable aware of since it’s been the same since the beginning of Series 11. It will help you reach the number of seasonal points needed to unlock whichever cars you want.

Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Forza EV (4 pts) | Los Jardines Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bahia De Plano Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.

For this season, you’ll need to complete a series of events and challenges specifically designed for all skillsets. The Forzathon events and challenges are particularly interesting because they reward points that can be using in the Forzathon Shop too.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Rally Legend (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: Fast Fordward | Own and drive the 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MKII
  • Chapter 2: Special Stage | Win a Dirt Race in the #5 Escort
  • Chapter 3: Triple Caution | Earn 3 Ultimate Air Skills in the #5 Escort
  • Chapter 4: Danger Over Crest | Earn 5 Stars at Danger Signs in the #5 Escort
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • Rally Round | Win a Dirt Racing Event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400
  • American Eagle | Paint the wing of any American vehicle
  • Rawrsome | Win 2 Road Racing Events in any Jaguar
  • No Wings Required | Jump a total of 6,000 ft (1829 m) at Danger Signs
  • Rise to the Challenge | Complete a Challenge Card
  • Dodgeball | Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle
  • Off Track | Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers

Forzathon Shop
  • 500 FP Car: 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO (Autoshow value 3,500,000 CR)
  • 300 FP Car: 1981 BMW M1 (Autoshow value 585,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Lion Motorcross Helmet
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Japan Race Gloves
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The folks at Playground Games are putting a bunch of cars on the line, so if you want to add them to your garage, you need only complete the events and challenges below. Just make sure you don’t complete these in a car outside the restrictions of fail to meet the target.

Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme

The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Ford RS200 Evolution | Dirt Racing
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2 (Hard-to-Find)

Playground Games (3 pts) | Team Flag Rush | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (B700) 1980s Retro Saloons
Reward: 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MKII (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)

Danger Sign (2 pts) | Runway | (B700) 1970-1989 | 836.6 feet
Reward: 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)

Speed Trap (2 pts) | Mudflows | (B700) 1970-1989 | 122.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Green Hills | (B700) 1970-1989 | 122.0 mph
Reward: 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Long Time No See | Dirt Racing | (B700) 1970s Classic Rally
Reward: 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution (Autoshow value 260,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Drag Racing Masters | Drag Racing | (C600) 1970s Classic Muscle
Reward: 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint (Autoshow value 57,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Totally Tubular | Cross Country | (D500) 1970s Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: 1972 Reliant Supervan III (Autoshow value 35.000 CR)

To top it all off, the following challenges and Hot Wheels events are available for Forza Horizon 5 players who want to round up their seasonal points pool. Keep in mind that even if you don’t own the Hot Wheels expansion, you will still be able to “gold” the season.

Challenges
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #READYTOROCK | Photograph the 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Valle De Las Ranas
Reward: Leaf Pattern Leather Boots (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)Hot Wheels events
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Horizon Nexus | (B700) 1970-1989 | 160.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Ice, Ice, Maybe | (A800) 1980s Retro Supercars
Reward: 1988 BMW M5 (Autoshow value 54,000 CR)

Keep in mind that completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will get you the 1973 Alpine A110 1600s (Autoshow value 98,000 CR) this week.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
FORZA HORIZON Festival Playlist 1973 Alpine 1985 Toyota Sprinter 1985 Commodore arcade racer driving sim WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories