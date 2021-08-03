NASA’s Lucy Ready for the First-Ever 4 Billion-Mile Journey to Fossil Asteroids

4 2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Electronic Brake Booster That May Leak Into ECU

2 GM Equipped Certain Trucks With Incorrect Spare Tires, Now It’s Recalling Them

More on this:

Audi Recalls e-tron Models Over Incorrectly Welded Brake Booster

Continental is a well-known automotive supplier and one of the largest automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Founded 150 years ago, the multinational company is responsible for the recall we’ll cover today. 9 photos



The anti-lock brake system and electronic stability control may also exhibit reduced performance, which is a seriously dangerous condition for a sport utility vehicle as heavy as the e-tron quattro. Mechanical braking is available after the booster goes kaput, but mechanical braking and a curb weight of 5,754 pounds (2,610 kilograms) don’t really mix on the highway.



Audi puts the blame on “the supplier’s welding process of the system’s rotor and shaft,” and thankfully for e-tron quattro customers, the automaker isn’t aware of incidents, accidents, or injuries related to this issue. To whom it may concern, the deviation occurred after a maintenance period in Continental’s production facilities in September 2018. Following these findings, the supplier has implemented corrective measures that include more press force, more verification, and systemic improvements, whatever those may be.



Audi’s factory in Brussels, Belgium used the faulty boosters until December 11th, 2020, but curiously enough, documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that models produced until December 22nd are called back. A total of 498 examples will be recalled on September 24th when e-tron quattro owners will be notified of this blunder.



If you still want one instead of a Tesla Model Y, the Ingolstadt-based automaker is much obliged to sell you a bog-standard trim for $65,900 excluding taxes and the federal tax credit. The coupe-inspired Sportback costs a little more ($69,100) and offers 218 miles (351 kilometers) of driving range compared to 222 miles (357 kilometers) for the regular body style. On January 15th, Continental informed Audi over “a deviation” in the production of the brake booster that equips the e-tron quattro and e-tron Sportback quattro. Rather shameful for the Hanover-based supplier, the rotor and shaft of the integrated brake system haven’t been welded to the correct specifications. In the worst-case scenario, the hydraulic control unit rotor and shaft are prone to separate, thus reducing the braking assistance.The anti-lock brake system and electronic stability control may also exhibit reduced performance, which is a seriously dangerous condition for a sport utility vehicle as heavy as the e-tron quattro. Mechanical braking is available after the booster goes kaput, but mechanical braking and a curb weight of 5,754 pounds (2,610 kilograms) don’t really mix on the highway.Audi puts the blame on “the supplier’s welding process of the system’s rotor and shaft,” and thankfully for e-tron quattro customers, the automaker isn’t aware of incidents, accidents, or injuries related to this issue. To whom it may concern, the deviation occurred after a maintenance period in Continental’s production facilities in September 2018. Following these findings, the supplier has implemented corrective measures that include more press force, more verification, and systemic improvements, whatever those may be.Audi’s factory in Brussels, Belgium used the faulty boosters until December 11th, 2020, but curiously enough, documents filed with thereveal that models produced until December 22nd are called back. A total of 498 examples will be recalled on September 24th when e-tron quattro owners will be notified of this blunder.If you still want one instead of a Tesla Model Y, the Ingolstadt-based automaker is much obliged to sell you a bog-standard trim for $65,900 excluding taxes and the federal tax credit. The coupe-inspired Sportback costs a little more ($69,100) and offers 218 miles (351 kilometers) of driving range compared to 222 miles (357 kilometers) for the regular body style.

Download attachment: Audi e-tron brake booster recall (PDF)