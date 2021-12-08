This Forza Horizon 5 Glitch Is Laughable, Inexplicable, Way Too Common

EVE Online’s Controversial Mining and Industry Changes Go Live and Not Everyone Is Happy

Forza Horizon 5 launched with much fanfare this fall, and needless to say, millions of gamers rushed to download and install the game on their PCs and consoles. 17 photos



And in addition to the



This is exactly the case with this awkward glitch that way too many people are coming across these days.



Uploaded on



The whole thing happened an Xbox Series X, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the glitch is exclusive to consoles. Not at all, and people on the linked discussion thread confirm it’s also taking place on PC, so at first glance, it’s not a platform-specific problem and certainly not caused by a dying HDD, as some tend to believe.



Others indicate it’s all a rendering issue caused by low bandwidth, as the game doesn’t load and render the required resources fast enough during the race. In theory, it all comes down to bad optimizations, and without a doubt, this isn’t at all good news given Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year.



At this point, Playground Games seems to be the only one that can help prevent such awkward bugs from happening, though it remains to be seen if any work in this regard is actually being made in the coming updates. In the meantime, there’s a lot that needs to be fixed in Forza Horizon 5, so hopefully, the game would become more polished before it’s not too late.

