Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update Drops on February 3, Here Are All the New Cars

While waiting for the new piece of content, let’s check out some of the highlights of this update and hope that there won’t be any delays. First of all, here are the new Horizon World Cup race suits and new car horns, both available to unlock from the Series 4 Festival Playlist:Clothing
The themed racing suits have been added because Series 4 Update introduces the Horizon World Cup. Six countries will face off in the event – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the USA, and players are invited to represent their favorite country by driving cars from their auto manufacturers across The Trial, Seasonal Championships, and Playground Games every week throughout Series 4.
For each of these weekly events that are completed, the home country of the car the player was driving will be rewarded with points. There are a couple of restrictions too for each event, so make sure that your ride is eligible if you want to participate in the Horizon World Cup. It’s important to mention that players will receive an associated car reward from the country that emerges as the winner.
We’ve already reported that Playground Games plans to introduce Chinese voiceover localization and Chinese cars to the game, and that’s going to happen when Series 4 Update drops on February 3. Four Chinese cars will be available from the Festival Playlist and Car Pass over the next four weeks: 2016 NIO EP9, 2013 Wuling Sunshine S, 2015 MG MG3, and 2005 MG XPower SV-R.
In addition to the Chinese cars mentioned, the 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 will join the Festival Playlist during the Winter “Dry” Seasons from February 17 – February 23.
Forza Horizon 5 players who already own the Car Pass will receive four new cars throughout Series 4, including the Chinese car that we’ve already told you about, the 2005 MG XPower SV-R. Here are all the cars Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass holders will get and when they will be added to the game:
fixes and improvements to be included in this update too. For example, Playground Games announced the update will introduce the long-awaited option to save and edit EventLab Blueprints, which means players will no longer have to create their designs in one sitting. Thanks to the new feature, you’ll be able to return to your work and modify or polish it as you see fit.
Also, developers announced they’re already working on a fix that retroactively grants any incompletable challenges along with their associated rewards from previous playlists. The fix will eventually unlock the Min, Meet Max achievement for those who have already completed all other events. No ETA has been provided for this fix, but Playground Games said we should look out for this in a future update.
Speaking of future updates, Playground Games has already revealed some of the stuff coming in Series 5 Update. Apparently, the developer is planning to add a Stunt Park accompanied by new cars, new PR Stunts, and party decorations, which will be unveiled next month.
- UK Racesuit
- USA Racesuit
- Germany Racesuit
- Japan Racesuit
- Italy Racesuit
- France Racesuit
- Applause
- Tape Rewind
- Breaking Shatter
- 3,2,1 Countdown
- Halo Theme Part 2
- 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic – available February 3
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R – available February 10
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf R – available February 17
- 2005 MG XPower SV-R – available February 24
