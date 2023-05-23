Forza Horizon 5 “Explore the Horizon” Update Adds Six New Cars, Improves Photo Mode

Forza Horizon 5 is getting new content quite often thanks to the monthly Festival Playlists, which are meant to make it easier for players to unlock new cars while having fun. The next major update for one of the best racing games of the decade has a name and a list of new features. Explore the Horizon, also known as Forza Horizon Series 21, will be dropping today alongside its Festival Playlist, which won’t start until May 25.

7 photos Photo: Playground Games