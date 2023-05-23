Forza Horizon 5 “Explore the Horizon” Update Adds Six New Cars, Improves Photo Mode

Forza Horizon 5 is getting new content quite often thanks to the monthly Festival Playlists, which are meant to make it easier for players to unlock new cars while having fun. The next major update for one of the best racing games of the decade has a name and a list of new features. Explore the Horizon, also known as Forza Horizon Series 21, will be dropping today alongside its Festival Playlist, which won’t start until May 25.
Most players will probably be interested to know the name of the new-to-Forza cars that will be added to the game today, but Explore the Horizon brings so much more than just those six vehicles that will be part of the next Festival Playlist.
For example, new Photo More features are making their way to Forza Horizon 5. There are a bunch of improvements added in the update specifically for those who love to capture their moments of fun. Here are some of the new features added to the already available Photo Mode, along with some options they offer:
Here is the entire list of trucks that will support this feature after the Explore the Horizon update: 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, 1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom, 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer', 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum, 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat, 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup,
2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, 1997 Land Rover Defender 90, 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class, 2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept, and 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon.
More importantly, Playground Games announced that new car customization pieces like body kits, parts and rims will be getting a “New” label in future updates to make it easier for new players to figure out what’s actually new.
Explore the Horizon brings new Pathfinder Challenges too. No less than 12 unique routes have been added to Free Roam, with 3 available to complete each week of the series. Players who reach the Pathfinder destination will unlock an associated accolade. The prize for achieving all the Pathfinder accolades are a new Player Badge and the 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler.
Another new addition to the game is the Showcase Remix, which will debut in the Summer “Wet” season. Dubbed Splash of the Titans, the event will feature the all-new 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat ‘Transformer.’
A bunch of new cosmetics like car horns and race suits will also be available in Explore the Horizon starting today. Some will be gifted to all players during the series, while other must be unlocked by completing various challenges.
The cherry on the cake are the six new-to-Forza cars including four that can be unlocked in the Festival Playlist and two CUPRA EVs. Here is the complete list of vehicles added to the game with the Explore the Horizon update:
The 2022 CUPRA TAVASCAN CONCEPT will be given for free to all those who play the game during the Explore the Horizon series. Simply head to the My Horizon / Message Center / Gifts section of the game from May 24 through June 22, 2023, and you should be able to redeem the car. Same goes for the 2021 CUPRA Formentor VZ5. Both cars will then join the in-game Autoshow where they will be available for purchase for 50,000 and 70,000 CR, respectively.
For example, new Photo More features are making their way to Forza Horizon 5. There are a bunch of improvements added in the update specifically for those who love to capture their moments of fun. Here are some of the new features added to the already available Photo Mode, along with some options they offer:
- Time of Day Changes: Default, Dawn, Sunrise, Morning, Early Afternoon, Late Afternoon, Sunset, Evening, Night
- Weather Changes: Default, Clear, Clear Post Rain, Cloudy, Cloudy Post Rain, Overcast, Light Precipitation, Heavy Precipitation, Gale, Fog
- Wheel Tilt: Default, Straight, Left, Right
- Guidelines: Disabled, Different Aspect Ratios, 9x9 Grids, Golden Ratios
- Character Positions: Driver Seat, Centre Front, Left Front, Right Front, Centre Back, Left Back, Right Back, Left Side and Right Side
- Character Emotes: Supports many of the emotes unlocked by players
- Photo Presets: Players can save, rename and delete Photo Mode presets to load their own settings
- Portrait Mode Toggle: Allows players to view how the photo will appear in portrait view.
The last Forza Horizon 5 expansion, Rally Adventure, was less outlandish than the previous one, Hot Wheels, but it’s just as enjoyable. One of the minor features in the Rally Adventure, the unique overlanding modification that can be fitted on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, is being expanded to 16 additional trucks in Forza Horizon 5.
Here is the entire list of trucks that will support this feature after the Explore the Horizon update: 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, 1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom, 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer', 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum, 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat, 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup,
2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, 1997 Land Rover Defender 90, 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class, 2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept, and 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon.
More importantly, Playground Games announced that new car customization pieces like body kits, parts and rims will be getting a “New” label in future updates to make it easier for new players to figure out what’s actually new.
Explore the Horizon brings new Pathfinder Challenges too. No less than 12 unique routes have been added to Free Roam, with 3 available to complete each week of the series. Players who reach the Pathfinder destination will unlock an associated accolade. The prize for achieving all the Pathfinder accolades are a new Player Badge and the 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler.
As far as the Festival Playlist goes, Explore the Horizon brings back eight Seasonal PR Stunts, which will be visible on the map with purple and blue icons. These will only be available until the end of the series, so you’ll have to work hard to score 3 stars on each of them.
Another new addition to the game is the Showcase Remix, which will debut in the Summer “Wet” season. Dubbed Splash of the Titans, the event will feature the all-new 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat ‘Transformer.’
A bunch of new cosmetics like car horns and race suits will also be available in Explore the Horizon starting today. Some will be gifted to all players during the series, while other must be unlocked by completing various challenges.
The cherry on the cake are the six new-to-Forza cars including four that can be unlocked in the Festival Playlist and two CUPRA EVs. Here is the complete list of vehicles added to the game with the Explore the Horizon update:
- 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer'
- 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat
- 1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom
- 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup
- 2021 CUPRA FORMENTOR VZ5
- 2022 CUPRA TAVASCAN CONCEPT
The 2022 CUPRA TAVASCAN CONCEPT will be given for free to all those who play the game during the Explore the Horizon series. Simply head to the My Horizon / Message Center / Gifts section of the game from May 24 through June 22, 2023, and you should be able to redeem the car. Same goes for the 2021 CUPRA Formentor VZ5. Both cars will then join the in-game Autoshow where they will be available for purchase for 50,000 and 70,000 CR, respectively.