Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (December 1-7)

The Spring / Hot Season has already started on December 1 and will end on December 8 when the new Horizon Holiday season begins, which means you only have several days left to get the necessary number of points to unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points).
As far as the cars that can be unlocked during this particular Festival Playlist, they are the 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points), so something old and something new to spice up your vehicle collection.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Festival Playlist make sure that you complete the events in an eligible car, otherwise you won’t be getting the reward nor the points for completion. Nothing surprising when it comes to this season’s events, which is a bit disappointing to say the least.
The Trial (10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Dirt Racing | (A8800) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe (Autoshow value 260,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Aerodromo en la Selva | Team Flag Rush | (A800) Super Saloons
Reward: 2003 Audi RS 6 (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Los Jardines | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 630 meters
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Vado Del Rio | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 135.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Ringroad | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 112.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Mo Powa Baby | Road Racing | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys
Reward: 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast (Autoshow value 350,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Past Gas | Dirt Racing | (C600) Retro Rally
Reward: 1970 Ford GT70 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Money Pit | Street Racing | (D500) Mazda MX-5 '94
Reward: 2012 Jaguar XKR-S (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HILOW | Photograph the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z at the Horizon Festival Mexico
Reward: SNAP! (Emote)
As usual, those who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will be getting a few more events that will earn them a car and a Super Wheelspin, so if you have the expansion, you might as well complete these too for some extra rewards.
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Ice Cauldron | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 200,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (B700) Anything Goes
Reward: 1953 Morris Minor 1000 (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)
The “Monthly Events” for Series 14 remain unchanged until December 8, so make sure you complete these before the Horizon Holiday season debuts next week.
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon Story
Reward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.
Finally, all players who complete the Horizon Super7 Challenge in the Creative Hub menu will be rewarded with the 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports car (Autoshow value 200,000 credits).
