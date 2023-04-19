Cupra Formentor Getting Light Nip and Tuck, Sporty Crossover Makes Spy Shot Debut

Cupra has been operating as an independent brand under SEAT's roof since 2018, and their first standalone product, the Formentor, followed two years later. Since it needs to stay competitive in the compact segment for sporty crossovers, the model will soon receive a mid-cycle refresh.
The 2024 Cupra Formentor was recently spied testing at and around the Nurburgring in Germany. The prototypes snapped by our spies wore heavy disguises on their faces and some stickers out back, suggesting that this is where most novelties will be found.
A side-by-side comparison with the current Formentor reveals that the new one has modest revisions. We can see a new bumper with what seem to be different side vents and central air intake. Expected to be about the same size as before, the grille will be new, and it will be flanked by new headlamps. At the rear, it had the brand's logo under wraps and it looked significantly bigger than the one decorating the tailgate of its predecessor. The taillights, bumper, diffuser, and quad exhaust tips remain untouched for now, but they should be refreshed too.
We would not hold our breath for any significant updates on the inside, where it will still have an infotainment screen with a tablet-like design sitting above the central air vents. The three-spoke steering wheel could be revised, and so could the center console. Other than that, it should be the usual new software for the two screens, and perhaps more upholstery and trim options. Ambient lighting will still be included, and the Mediterranean car marque could up the ante with improved driving assistance gizmos.
The Cupra Formentor is offered with a generous amount of powertrains, starting with the 1.5L gasoline burner and ending with the 2.5L five-pot sourced from Audi Sport that equips the VZ5 trim level. The range-topper enjoys 385 hp (390 ps/287 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, taking 4.2 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), or three-tenths faster than the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback. Top speed stands at 155 mph (250 kph).
A 2.0L TDI diesel and a 1.4L TSI plug-in hybrid are also on deck. There is nothing to suggest that the engine family will be seriously overhauled, but if anything, we wouldn't act surprised if they decided to drop the oil-burning mill. The electrified one could be updated to offer a better zero-emission driving range, and some focus could be placed on improving the fuel consumption and lowering the carbon dioxide emissions.
As the open-road testing phase recently kicked off, it is likely that the facelifted Cupra Formentor is at least a few months away. Our money would be on a premiere either before the end of the year or in early 2024.
A side-by-side comparison with the current Formentor reveals that the new one has modest revisions. We can see a new bumper with what seem to be different side vents and central air intake. Expected to be about the same size as before, the grille will be new, and it will be flanked by new headlamps. At the rear, it had the brand's logo under wraps and it looked significantly bigger than the one decorating the tailgate of its predecessor. The taillights, bumper, diffuser, and quad exhaust tips remain untouched for now, but they should be refreshed too.
We would not hold our breath for any significant updates on the inside, where it will still have an infotainment screen with a tablet-like design sitting above the central air vents. The three-spoke steering wheel could be revised, and so could the center console. Other than that, it should be the usual new software for the two screens, and perhaps more upholstery and trim options. Ambient lighting will still be included, and the Mediterranean car marque could up the ante with improved driving assistance gizmos.
The Cupra Formentor is offered with a generous amount of powertrains, starting with the 1.5L gasoline burner and ending with the 2.5L five-pot sourced from Audi Sport that equips the VZ5 trim level. The range-topper enjoys 385 hp (390 ps/287 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, taking 4.2 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), or three-tenths faster than the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback. Top speed stands at 155 mph (250 kph).
A 2.0L TDI diesel and a 1.4L TSI plug-in hybrid are also on deck. There is nothing to suggest that the engine family will be seriously overhauled, but if anything, we wouldn't act surprised if they decided to drop the oil-burning mill. The electrified one could be updated to offer a better zero-emission driving range, and some focus could be placed on improving the fuel consumption and lowering the carbon dioxide emissions.
As the open-road testing phase recently kicked off, it is likely that the facelifted Cupra Formentor is at least a few months away. Our money would be on a premiere either before the end of the year or in early 2024.