Formentor Joins the Cupra Tribe in Europe With New Special Edition Model

SEAT’s performance brand Cupra has just expanded the Formentor family on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean with the introduction of a new model. Called the Formentor VZ Tribe Edition, it comes with a few styling enhancements, and a choice of two drivetrains.
As its name implies, it builds on the VZ grade, and sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup by featuring a new exterior hue called the Cliff Gray. Customers who are not particularly fond of this color can also order it in Midnight Black.
Additional features that separate the new Cupra Formentor VZ Tribe Edition from the other models include the matte black accents on the outside. These can be seen on the front grille, side mirror caps, and brake calipers. The plastic cladding has a similar look to it, and there is a set of wheels, measuring 19 inches in diameter, that sports the same color.
Opening the door reveals the typical Formentor interior. In this case, you are looking at front seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests for a sportier feel, joined by copper stitching that is typical of models made by Cupra. The Spanish automaker also mentions the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating function, aluminum pedals with a dark look, and several other gizmos.
Power is supplied by the 1.4-liter plug-in hybrid and the 2.0-liter gasoline units. The former mixes a 1.4-liter mill with an electric motor, driving the front wheels through a six-speed DSG automatic transmission. It produces a combined 245 ps (242 hp/180 kW) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) of torque. The latter is a bit punchier, with 310 ps (306 hp/228 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque on tap, and in this case, you are also looking at the brand’s 4Drive all-wheel drive system in the higher spec, with the seven-speed auto ‘box channeling the thrust to the axles. In this configuration, the model tops out at 250 kph (155 mph), and does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.9 seconds.
Cupra has already started accepting orders for the new Formentor VZ Tribe Edition. In its home market of Spain, the sporty compact crossover is offered from €51,010 (equal to $55,570) for the plug-in hybrid version. The front-wheel drive variant of the model, packing the 2.0-liter four-pot, kicks off at €52,333 ($57,010), and for the 4Drive all-wheel drive version, customers will have to fork out at least €54,673 ($59,560).
Unveiled in 2020, and assembled at SEAT’s Martorell facility in Spain, the Cupra Formentor is built on the VW Group’s versatile MQB Evo platform. This ties it to a whole bunch of other vehicles signed by the Group, from the SEAT Tarraco and Skoda Kodiaq, to the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jetta, and Audi Q3.
