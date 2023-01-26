Formentor Joins the Cupra Tribe in Europe With New Special Edition Model

More on this:

1 Cupra Formentor Enters the New Year With Wide Body Kit, Looks Like a Hot Hatch

2 Cupra Officially Launches in Australia, Opens Showroom in Sydney

3 Cupra Formentor VZ5 Taiga Grey Limited Edition Debuts With Special Touches in 999 Copies

4 ABT Gives Cupra Formentor VZ5 444 Hp and a 0 to 100 Kph (62 Mph) in 3.9 Seconds

5 Cupra Promises Plug-In Hybrid SUV With 100 Km (62 Mi) of Range For 2024