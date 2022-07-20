Cupra Officially Launches in Australia, Opens Showroom in Sydney

SEAT’s performance brand Cupra has officially touched down in Australia. This move is part of Australia’s plan of expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, and also sees the company committing to soccer, with partnerships with the Socceroos, and Commonwealth Bank Matildas.
To mark their presence Down Under, the auto firm has inaugurated its first showroom locally, in the presence of the media, and several VIP guests. Located in Sydney, it is inspired by the country’s natural landscapes, bringing a touch of Mediterranean, and features an art wall signed by Chris Princic. The artist’s work appears in several other showrooms too.
“Cupra is Australia’s performance brand, and is for those who love driving, and those who love design,” said the brand’s Australia Director, Ben Wilks. “The 11,000 plus expressions of interest and Launch Edition sales are a remarkable response to a brand that is entirely new to Australia. We cannot wait to bring the Cupra Born, the brand’s first BEV (battery-electric vehicle) to the market in early 2023.”
Speaking of Cupra models that will launch there, the automaker has confirmed no less than three of them. The pinnacle of the Leon family, the Cupra Leon, is one of them, together with the Cupra Ateca, and Cupra Formentor. These vehicles will be “bolstered by a wide range of engine variants, including plug-in hybrids,” the company, which will start accepting orders in Q4 2022, and will kick off deliveries early next year, says.
So far, there are no less than seven Cupra City Garages worldwide. The one in Sydney is number seven, and it follows those in Mexico City (Mexico), Hamburg (Germany), Munich (Germany), Milan (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal), and Rotterdam (Netherlands). The marque’s goal is to have nine points of sale from August, this year, and to reach 15 sales locations in 2023.
