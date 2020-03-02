2021 Cupra Formentor Debuts With 310 HP 2-Liter Turbo and AWD

The Formentor is now officially the first bespoke car of the Cupra brand. The crossover made its web debut today ahead of what was supposed to be the Geneva Motor Show. Even though we can't see it in the flash, the production model looks almost identical to the concept they showed a year ago.
Cupra is now supposed to be an independent badge. While the Leon still shares its bodywork between hot hatches and 'vanilla' family cars, the Formentor is supposed to be unique.
Named a peninsula on Majorca, the Formentor feels like it's a member of the Leon family, a bit like how the CX-30 is related to the Mazda3. We think it might have the exact same headlights and taillights, for example, though it's hard to tell from what are actually renders, not photos.
The similarities go a lot deeper than that because all the powertrains are shared with the Cupra Leon. As we predicted in our previous posts, the Formentor won't just be available with the plug-in hybrid drive that they promised us last year.
We'd definitely have this with the raspy 2-liter turbo pushing 310 hp and 400 Nm of torque to a 4Drive AWD system. This is what's depicted in the official photos, where we can also check out 20-inch copper wheels, Brembo brakes with ventilated disks, quad exhaust pipes and beautiful satin color that remind you of industrial design.
The Formentor plug-in should look slightly different, as, in the case of the Leon, this had fake exhaust tips and aero-style wheel designs. As for power, this gets 245 hp and 400 Nm from a combination of 1.4-liter turbo and electric motor. A 13 kWh battery will give this model an all-electric driving range of about 50 kilometers or 31 miles. Regardless of which engine you have, a DSG gearbox will be equipped.
Performance remains unknown and should be slightly inferior to the Cupra hatchback because the Formentor is pretty big. This compact crossover measures 4,450mm in length, 1,839mm in width and is 1,511mm short. The wheelbase is a familiar 2,680mm.
The interior looks largely identical to the 2020 Leon, but that's to be expected. The Formentor concept was the first to show many of these buttons and features which are now spreading across the VW Group, like the tiny fly-by-wire gear shifter, the sharp steering wheel, and tablet infotainment.
When it goes on sale later this year, the Cupra crossover will be available with a few normal metallic colors like Urban Silver, Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and Candy White, three special finishes called Graphene Grey, Dark Camouflage and Desire Red, and the satin colors we see here, which are called Petrol Blue Matte and Magnetic Tech Matte.
